It’s a playoff bracket unlike any before it.
But high school football has navigated the pandemic and is within a week of beginning postseason play.
This will be the first year without a true TSSAA statewide playoff since 1976. Prior to 1977, winning a district title didn’t carry an automatic postseason berth. How bad was the pre-1977 setup? Consider this: Two-time defending state champion Tennessee High went 9-1 in 1973 and won the District 1 title but didn’t get a postseason invitation.
The biggest oddity about the bracket is the absence of Memphis teams, which didn’t participate at all this year because of the coronavirus. That means most Region 7 teams will not only get first-round byes but also repeat their regular-season battles to see which squads reach the semifinal round in each classification. There were two Region 8 teams each in Class 5A and Class 4A, so those brackets only have two West Tennessee first-round byes.
And there could be other COVID-19 holes in the bracket as the playoffs progress. Unlike the regular season, if a team cannot participate because of an outbreak, the contest is considered a forfeit and the team that could have played advances.
That has already happened in Class 4A. Region 3 champion DeKalb County announced it won’t be able to participate in the postseason, giving a first-round bye to No. 4 seed Spring Hill. DeKalb reached the quarterfinals last season and lost to Nolensville, which was bumped out by Elizabethton in the semifinals.
Here’s a class-by-class look each of the six playoff brackets along with favorite or underdog role for area teams:
CLASS 6A
Favorite: Maryville. The Rebels have won 17 state championships.
Local beat
Dobyns-Bennett’s first-round foe, Cleveland, has performed well offensively in most games but didn’t hold up against the top teams on its schedule. Indians by 10
Science Hill knows the drill. The Hilltoppers haven’t beaten Maryville since 1942 and bowed out to the Rebels in the playoffs five times in the past 11 years with an average score of 41-4. Rebels by 28
CLASS 5A
Favorite: Knoxville West. Forget the COVID-impacted loss to Division II power Knox Catholic.
Local beat
Could David Crockett and Daniel Boone be headed for a second-round rematch? The Pioneers play Sevier County, which has surrendered at least 35 points in each of its last eight games. Pioneers by 10
Boone has a tougher task against South-Doyle, which has lost two in a row but both were by eight points to good teams (Knoxville Central and Powell). The Cherokees beat Boone 28-12 in last year’s playoffs. Cherokees by 8
CLASS 4A
Favorite: Elizabethton. The Cyclones are unbeaten for the second straight regular season and are the defending champs.
Local beat
East Ridge defeated two-win Hixson to earn a daunting trip to Elizabethton. Cyclones by 28
South’s first-round opponent, East Hamilton, hasn’t won on the field since Oct. 8 with losses to Walker Valley, Anderson County and a COVID win over Howard. South won this same matchup last year by a score of 28-24. Hurricanes by 2
CLASS 3A
Favorite: Alcoa. The Tornadoes have won 18 state championships.
Local beat
Unicoi County avoided the grim Alcoa journey by beating Johnson County in Week 11, but a visit to Gatlinburg-Pittman is no walk in the park. The Highlanders beat Unicoi 62-21 in last year’s first round — at Unicoi. Pittman by 17
Johnson County’s trip to Alcoa looks like this, in the form of some first-round games for the Tornadoes this century: 70-0, 91-7, 67-0, 49-0, 68-0, 49-0, 45-7, 62-14, 55-0, 56-0, 56-6. Tornadoes by 35
CLASS 2A
Favorite: Peabody. The Golden Tide is the two-time defending state champion.
Local beat
It looks like a reasonable chance for Happy Valley, which thumped Rockwood 48-3 in their last playoff meeting in 2016. Rockwood by 6
Oneida has lost four straight games, but the opponents in that stretch have a combined mark of 32-8. And the Indians were competitive against undefeated Meigs in a 33-17 loss on Oct. 16, where the Tigers tacked on a score in the final minute of the game. Bulldogs by 8
CLASS 1A
Favorite: South Pittsburg. The only loss was to top-ranked Class 2A power Meigs County. Once a finals regular, the Pirates seek their first championship game appearance since 2013.
Local beat
Cloudland could have its hands full with Midway, which played tough against good teams like Class 2A Rockwood (36-35 loss in overtime) and No. 2 Coalfield (44-28 loss). Midway has played just one game since Oct. 2, a 14-7 loss to Oliver Springs. Highlanders by 6
It has been a rough season for Greenback, Unaka’s first-round opponent, which has won only two games on the field. The bad news for the Rangers is one of those victories was a 34-0 decision against a good Midway team on Oct. 23. Cherokees by 22