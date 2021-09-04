Friday night provided good evidence of why football's preseason and first couple of weeks are an unreliable source of moving-forward information.
A person could have been convinced after Week 1 that Elizabethton was on the fast track to a third straight TSSAA Class 4A championship, while also thinking West Ridge was ready to take down the big boys in Region 1-6A, Science Hill was a bit overrated, and Dobyns-Bennett had a ton of work to do.
Then Week 3 rolled around and things looked quite different.
First, Elizabethton has miles to go before it could get in the conversation with Greeneville. The speed seesaw is tilted markedly in the Greene Devils’ favor, and it’s hard to imagine that won’t be the case in every game on Greeneville’s regular-season schedule.
The Cyclones were at their best when the methodically drove the football. Their two scoring drives consumed a total of 30 plays (17 and 13). That’s the way to attack the Greene Devils because they had no trouble shutting down quick-strike scoring attempts. The Cyclones’ offensive line at times handled Greeneville’s front, but some of those 2- and 3-yard gains need to grow to 4 or 5 if they are going to have a shot in a potential playoff rematch — which is certainly still a possibility, but it’s going to be tough to get there.
Meanwhile, Science Hill has put Week 1 deep into the past. The Hilltoppers have grown up over the past two weeks. How much they have matured won’t be evident until this week’s battle with Powell, but the defense has twice risen to the occasion after struggling at the start.
For the second straight week, Science Hill posted a second-half shutout. That’s an encouraging trend, and one that hasn’t been the team’s strong point in some seasons. The ground-air combo, boosted by strong offensive line play and led by quarterback Jaxon Diamond and running back Baylor Brock, caused all kinds of problems for West Ridge.
And if the Hilltoppers finish strong each week, they are going to rack up wins because their offense is one of the best in Northeast Tennessee.
As for West Ridge, the learning curve is still in progress. Unfortunately the next phase isn’t easier because the Wolves travel to meet Dobyns-Bennett in two weeks. But one thing West Ridge proved Friday is it can move the football. The Wolves had 21 points by halftime, and they should be good enough on offense to create problems for all opponents remaining on their schedule.
That brings us to the Indians. Friday’s win was encouraging, no matter the opponent. Teams that enter as a favorite need to produce in that manner, and the Indians did just that.
It was their first start-to-finish excellency of the season. The only thing keeping D-B in the gray area at this point is the relatively soft schedule. And that may not change until Sept. 24, when the Indians visit Greeneville.
But what D-B did Friday night was take care of the business at hand. The Indians did it in dominant fashion, and the 3-0 start — outscoring their opponents by a combined margin of 115-27 — surely looks good on the résumé.