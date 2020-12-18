Darrell-Dingus Ely has been involved with Virginia-Wise athletics since 2005.
The school’s assistant athletic director for communications has never seen an athletic year like this one.
“There’s no playbook for it. There’s no playbook for coaches and players and there’s no playbook for sports information folks or media either,” Ely said in regard to UVA Wise and its plan for the handling of sports being moved from the fall to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has affected every college and university in the country,” Ely said. “All the schedules are going to be compressed and there are more sports that will be played at the same time.”
While NCAA DI Power 5 schools have moved forward, in one way or another, to play football and other sports in the fall season, most DII and DIII conferences postponed the fall season sports until the spring.
The postponements solved the issue of dealing with the pandemic in the fall, but they have created headaches for small schools with small sports information staffs in providing coverage of all NCAA events on their campuses.
For the DII South Atlantic Conference schools, which includes UVA Wise and Lincoln Memorial, where Director of Athletic Communications Luke Bolanos’ staff will be dealing with more than 20 athletic teams in the spring, one reprieve has been the basketball season has moved forward during the winter season.
Granted, the SAC basketball season started late and has had several teams shut down until January because of the pandemic, but the season will not push too far into spring.
Still, some sports seasons will overlap.
The men’s and women’s basketball seasons will still be going on when volleyball begins, which means more gym time being absorbed for practice and games.
And in cases like UVA Wise, the fall sport of football and the spring sport of lacrosse, which both play at Carl Smith Stadium, will have to share the facility this spring.
“Thank goodness for us that our coaches have been extremely understanding and willing to work together to let the kids play,” Ely said. “That’s our No. 1 goal: to do the best job we can for the kids and to ensure that they have every opportunity to safely play.”
BASKETBALL IN THE SPRING
While the SAC choose to play basketball in the winter season, the DIII Old Dominion Athletic Conference did not.
ODAC schools like Emory & Henry will start basketball in late January and run through the end of February and into March with the the conference semifinals and championship, right about the same time the ODAC football season is scheduled to begin.
Like LMU, Emory & Henry’s sports staff will be looking at getting information out for more than 20 teams in the spring.
“I tell the staff to go home early when they can because they’re going to be working some long hours in the spring,” E&H’s Director of Athletic Communications Brent Treash said.
Treash said things are still be worked through with scheduling of events and venues throughout the ODAC.
One noticeable difference this spring, ODAC football games will be played on Fridays instead of the traditional Saturday afternoons.
“People have asked why we’re playing our football games on Friday night. It just simply allows us to have Saturdays for scheduling multiple other sports,” Treash said.
Regardless of how the schedules work out, like everything else affected by the pandemic, college sports in the spring will be fluid and will likely see several changes before it’s finished.
“The most important thing is that the kids get a chance to play and that’s what we’re working toward,” Ely said.