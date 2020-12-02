Bristol Tennessee City Schools announced Wednesday that several events, including the popular Arby’s Classic basketball tournament, have been canceled because of the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the region.
The Arby’s Classic was scheduled for Dec. 26-31 at Viking Hall.
Other Bristol events canceled are the Border Duals wrestling tournament (Dec. 5), the Holiday Hoops girls basketball tournament (Dec. 17-19) and the Brawl in the Hall wrestling tournament (Jan. 2, 2021).
“We are disappointed to say the least,” said Barry Wade, athletic director for Bristol Tennessee City Schools. “We were optimistic that the situation with COVID-19 would be stable enough to allow these events to continue. However, the health and safety of our student athletes, coaches, fans and the community must be our primary focus. Our athletic program is grateful and blessed by the support of this community, and I ask everyone to keep in mind that our student athletes need that support and encouragement now more than ever, even though these traditional competitions have been placed on hold.”