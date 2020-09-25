The Appalachian League isn’t going away, it’s just going to have a different look.
Major League Baseball and USA Baseball will hold a joint video news conference Tuesday to announce a new format for the league. The plan calls for the nation’s top rising college freshmen and sophomores to take part in wooden-bat play.
MLB and USA Baseball will be in communication with the NCAA to ensure athlete eligibility requirements are met.
The Appalachian League is expected to be eliminated as a professional minor league when Minor League Baseball’s deal with MLB ends Sept. 30. The league did not play this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 10-team Appy League has five members — the Kingsport Mets, the Johnson City Cardinals, the Bristol Pirates, the Elizabethton Twins and the Greeneville Reds — within the Tri-Cities region.
The Cardinals won the 2019 championship.