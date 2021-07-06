It’s vacation time for Appalachian League baseball players and the unofficial halfway point of the season.
No games were on the league schedule for July 5-7. Action resumes Thursday with a full slate of five games.
Here’s a look at some first-half highlights.
DOMINANT THEN NOT
The Princeton WhistlePigs seemed to be on course to run away from everybody. They won their first seven games, doing things right in the close contests with four of those victories coming by two or fewer runs and none of them blowouts.
Before its hot streak ended, Princeton had records of 11-1 and 13-2. Then the wheels came off. Six straight losses preceded a 2-3 slide into the break.
By the time the dust had settled, the Pulaski River Turtles claimed first place in the East Division. Pulaski is 16-11, a half-game ahead of the WhistlePigs (15-11).
THE WEST DIVISION
It has been an uneven season for front-runner Greeneville, but the Flyboys have turned it into a first-place status.
The Flyboys put together a pair of three-game winning streaks and haven’t lost more than two in a row at any point. Their 16-10 mark is a half-game better than the Bristol State Liners (15-10).
After a rough 2-5 start and still treading water at 6-9 on June 20, Elizabethton won seven of eight games and headed into the break with nine wins in its last 12. The River Riders (15-12) are 1½ games out of first place.
Kingsport (12-15) had a 6-3 stretch toward the end of June but went into the break having won two and lost three.
After a 4-3 start, it has been a long struggle for Johnson City. The Doughboys lost seven of eight in the middle of June before heading into the break with seven more losses in eight games. Their 8-17 mark is the worst in the Appy League, and they are 7½ games out of first place.
THE BEST PITCHER?
Kingsport’s Cole Kirschsieper can lay claim to that designation despite just one win to his credit. In 21 innings, he has allowed a shockingly low seven hits and zero runs. He has struck out 33 and walked just 11, and all seven of the hits he surrendered were singles.
Greeneville’s Bryce Mayer has also been dominant, having given up just one run and eight hits in 17 innings. He has walked nine and struck out 35.
INDIVIDUAL BESTS
Pulaski teammates John Bay and Ryan Johnson are the league leaders in home runs with six apiece. Princeton’s Dylan Rogers has five.
Burlington’s Oscar Serratos leads with 26 RBIs, and Elizabethton’s Marcus Brown carries the top batting average at an impressive .448.
On the pitching side, Pulaski’s Paco Hernandez is the default leader in ERA (3.29); he is the only player in the league to have reached a minimum of one inning pitched per the team’s games played.
Bristol’s Fernando Medina is the league leader in strikeouts with 36 in 20 2/3 innings.
THE TEAM LEADERS
Burlington leads the league in hitting at .279. Pulaski easily leads in homers (28), but Burlington has scored the most runs (184).
Greeneville has the league’s best pitching staff with an ERA of 3.73, more than half a run better than second-place Kingsport. Greeneville’s 301 strikeouts is also a league-topper.
Pulaski has the league’s best road record at 10-5. Bristol is the Appy League’s best home team at 9-4.
PLAYERS OF THE MONTH
Elizabethton right-hander Jordan Leasure and Burlington infielder Oscar Serratos were named the pitcher and player of the month for June.
Leasure pitched in five games in June, owning a 0.82 ERA and posting a 2-0 record. The Tampa junior threw 11 innings and allowed two hits and one earned run last month, walking zero for a 0.18 WHIP.
Serratos batted .371 in June, hitting a pair of homers and driving in 24 runs. The junior at Biola also smacked 11 doubles and a triple with an on-base percentage of .446.