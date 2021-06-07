PULASKI, Va. — The retooled Appalachian League will hold an all-star game at Pulaski’s Calfee Park, and the contest will be shown on MLB Network.
Additional details will be revealed later, league officials said Monday.
First built in 1935 and recently renovated, Calfee Park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been voted one of the best ballparks in America by Ballpark Digest.
“Pulaski has one of the best ballparks not just in the Appalachian League but across the entire country,” said Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball’s executive vice president. “This historic stadium is a great venue to demonstrate both the Appalachian League’s legacy and its future, and we can’t wait to see the league’s brightest stars shine in the first all-star game of this new format. The 2021 all-star game will be an exciting and memorable event for fans in Pulaski and across the region.”
No longer connected to Minor League Baseball, the Appy League is now a wooden bat league for college underclassmen.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Appalachian League’s best to Calfee Park this summer as we celebrate our first season under the new format,” said Dan Moushon, the league president. “I cannot think of a better stage for our players or experience for our fans.”
The game will be presented by Pennzoil.
FIRST HONOREES
Bluefield's Michael Eze and Greeneville’s Will Saxton earned the league’s first player and pitcher of the week awards of the season.
Eze, who just finished his freshman season at Georgetown, led the Ridge Runners’ offensively over the first four games, batting .647 (11-for-17) with two doubles, two triples and six RBIs.
Saxton tossed two hitless innings against Elizabethton on opening night, striking out five and walking one. The Florida International left-hander then made his first start of the season Sunday against Bluefield, hurling two scoreless innings with four strikeouts to pick up the win.