The Appalachian League is welcoming six new members to its hall of fame.
Highlighting the 2021 class are Orlando Cepeda, Joe Mauer and Jimmy Rollins. They are joined by Dotty Cox, Mahlon Luttrell and Ron Necciai.
"It is truly an honor to announce our 2021 class for the Appalachian League Hall of Fame,” said Appalachian League President Dan Moushon said in a release Thursday. “These individuals are being recognized for their invaluable contributions to the development and success of the Appalachian League."
"I am so humbled and honored to join such a legacy of individuals that have given so much to the continued success of baseball in the historic Appalachian League," Luttrell said. "It was just unbelievable when I found out I would be inducted into the hall of fame. I want to thank everyone that I have worked with over my career; we have truly been an extended family for many years. I also especially want to thank my family for supporting me and allowing me to do what I love for all my life."
ORLANDO CEPEDA
Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 1999, Cepeda played for Salem in 1955.
He followed his time in the Appy League with 17 seasons in the major leagues, where he hit 379 home runs, held a career .297 batting average, was an 11-time All-Star, won NL Rookie of the Year (1958) and was named the NL MVP in 1967.
During his career, he led the National League in doubles in 1958 (38) and home runs in 1961 (46). Cepeda twice led the NL in RBIs (142 in 1961; 111 in 1967).
DOTTY COX
Cox joined the Board of Bristol Baseball Inc. as a volunteer in 1984 and served as the team treasurer for 30 years.
She and her husband, Boyce, volunteered their time handling all promotions, programs, merchandise, tickets, player housing, travel, meal allowance and community involvement.
In appreciation for all of her contributions to the team, the souvenir stand at Boyce Cox Field is named in her honor.
MAHLON LUTTRELL
Luttrell, in his 18th year as president of the nonprofit Bristol Baseball Inc., has served as the general manager of the Bristol club since 2007.
Over the past two years, the Bristol club generated more than $940,000 in gift-in-kind charitable contributions under his volunteer leadership. He was instrumental in keeping organized baseball in Bristol, having met with elected officials in Washington on multiple occasions to promote baseball in the Appalachian League.
A member of the Tennessee Army National Guard for nearly eight years, he was honorably discharged at the rank of staff sergeant, having served as a tank commander and squad leader. He was elected to the Bristol, Tennessee City Council in 2019 and was elected to serve as mayor in July 2020.
JOE MAUER
Mauer began his professional career in 2001 with Elizabethton, where he hit .400 in 32 games.
He followed with 15 major league seasons playing for the Minnesota Twins, batting a career .306 with the team. He was a six-time MLB All-Star, earned Silver Slugger honors five times, won three Gold Gloves, is the only catcher to win three batting titles, and was the second catcher to win the AL MVP in 33 years when he received the award in 2009.
On Aug. 27, 2018, Mauer broke the Twins franchise record by playing his 832nd game at catcher. Minnesota later retired No. 7's uniform number.
RON NECCIAI
On May 13, 1952, while pitching for Bristol, Necciai struck out all 27 batters in a no-hitter, a 7-0 victory.
He is the only pitcher in history to strike out all batters faced in a nine-inning professional game. In his next start, he struck out 24 and gave up just two hits.
Necciai finished the 1952 season with 109 strikeouts in 43 innings for Bristol. He later became a member of the U.S. Air Force before receiving his medical discharge.
JIMMY ROLLINS
Rollins played in Martinsville in 1996 before spending 17 years in the majors.
He was named the NL MVP in 2007 after leading the league in runs scored (139) and triples (20).
Rollins won a Silver Slugger award, earned four Gold Gloves and was a three-time MLB All-Star. Additionally, he was awarded the Roberto Clemente Award in 2014 for his community involvement and philanthropy.
His uniform number (11) is left out of circulation by the Philadelphia Phillies in his honor.