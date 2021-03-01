WISE — Kalee Johnson reached a personal milestone to give Virginia-Wise a reason to smile Monday, but the Cavaliers saw their hopes for a South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball title come to an end.
Visiting Anderson held UVA Wise to just four points in the second quarter on its way to a 65-49 win over the Cavs in a tournament quarterfinal game at the Prior Convocation Center.
UVA Wise shot just 2-for-12 from the field in the second quarter and trailed 33-21 at halftime. For the game, the Trojans (14-10) blocked a whopping nine shots and outrebounded the fourth-seeded Cavs by a 65-49 margin.
Johnson, a redshirt senior forward from Elizabethton, scored her 1,000th career point, becoming the 22nd player in program history to achieve the mark. She finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds to pace UVA Wise (15-5).
Sophomore Caitlyn Ross added 15 points and dished out eight assists to reach 300 for her Cavaliers career.
Samantha Michel scored 12 points, Taylor Hair added 11 with two blocks, J’Mya Cutler scored 10 points and Britney Bailey had nine points, a whopping 16 rebounds and five blocks for the Trojans.
Anderson will host Lincoln Memorial on Thursday in the SAC semifinals. The eighth-seeded Railsplitters knocked off top-seeded Carson-Newman 78-72 on Monday to advance.
The other semifinal will be No. 2 seed Tusculum taking on No. 3 Catawba in Greeneville. The Pioneers defeated Newberry 59-43 and the Indians dropped Limestone 81-60.