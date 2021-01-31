“By the players ... for the players.”
That’s the motto of the national Amateur Players Tour, and now a couple of local golf enthusiasts are hoping it catches on in the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia.
Anthony Stout and Todd Holmes have started up a local chapter for the national organization that has 35 local tours across the United States and Canada.
The Amateur Players Tour started three years ago. It gives players of all abilities a chance to play organized stroke-play tournaments.
“I like tournament play and everybody I play with, they like the competition,” said Stout, a Bristol native.
According to the group’s website, “The Amateur Players Tour is a members-only international golf society consisting of Local Chapters organized throughout the United States and Canada for men and women of all ages and skill levels who love the game of golf, enjoy participating in various competitive golf tournament formats, love to travel to play at new golf courses and facilities around the country and desire fellowship on and off the golf course with other golf fanatics who can’t get enough of the game, its history, its architecture and its spirit.”
“There was a lot of groundwork to get something like this going,” said Stout, who has played on the Golf Channel and GolfWeek tours. “I’ve tried since 2014 to get somebody to let me use their name to start a tour here. I had no luck.”
When the organizers of the Amateur Players Tour contacted him back in November, the wheels started turning.
“We have 35 chapters across the country and Canada,” Stout said. “Of course, areas like Chattanooga, Knoxville, Charlotte and Atlanta, they have an easier time getting members and people to play. I think once people here see that we’ll give the amateur payers a tour experience, I think more people will jump on board.”
Tour membership costs $130 and each tournament will have an entry fee.
It all starts March 27 when the tour’s first local event is played at Elizabethton Golf Course.
Other highlight courses on the substantial schedule include Blackthorn Club, Johnson City Country Club, Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club, Golf Club of Bristol and Glenrochie Country Club. The tour will visit 16 courses in all.
“If we can average 35 players per tournament the first year, I would pretty happy,” Stout said. “We’re not in it to make money. We’re in it to have a good, amateur, stroke-play tour in the area and to try to get everybody in each division to make it to the nationals at Pinehurst.”
Competition is broken down into five divisions based on handicaps. There is no separate senior division, but players 60 and older can move up a set of tees while playing in the division their handicap indicates.
Tour members also can play in any of a number of national events. The tour will hold tournaments at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, shortly before the Ryder Cup is held there. The North American Championships are set for Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, where it will culminate with play on the famed No. 2 Course.
The 54-hole Pinehurst event will crown what the tour calls the Champion Golfers of the Year in each division.
For more information or to register, contact Stout at swva@amateurplayerstour.com or (423) 341-5463. Learn more about the tour at amateurplayerstour.com.