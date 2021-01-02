Sports is a powerful vehicle in helping push an even more important message.
Through his love of baseball, Taylor Duncan has been a driving force behind equality for everyone in not only sports, but also in life.
Duncan, originally from Dallas, Georgia, was diagnosed with autism when he was 4. He experienced speech, sensory and anxiety issues along with social stigma as a result of developmental delays.
“I was not provided the same opportunities as everyone else when I participated in sports,” Duncan said. “Through many years of hard work, the Alternative Baseball Organization has become what it is today.”
THE PURPOSE
Duncan always wanted to play traditional sports growing up, but was often denied because of the commonly low perception of what someone with autism can and cannot accomplish.
After having positive experiences in baseball and slow-pitch softball across the Southeast, Duncan decided it was time to give those opportunities to other teens and adults just like him to play in a traditional baseball setting free of judgment.
Players would focus on physical and social skills growth through the hands-on authentic experience in all practices and games.
Some of the players have since taken their skills to apply into other areas in life off the baseball diamond, including employment.
“The main goal of the program is to show that a lot can be accomplished even if you do have a disability,” Duncan said. “I like to think of it more as an experience rather than an organization because there’s so much more going on than just a game of baseball.
“We’re out there building team chemistry and friendships that go off the field.”
Players can be of any experience to participate. Games are played using the classic version of the rules of professional baseball.
ABO has been on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight.”
BUILT FROM THE GROUND UP
“When it first started, we had six players,” Duncan said. “Now, we have 70 teams across the country from Hawaii to Maine and as far south as Florida and as far north as Tacoma, Washington.”
To say Duncan’s idea was ambitious would be an understatement.
“We were primarily just local starting out and then the next year, the ‘Today’ show came down from New York and did their piece on us,” Duncan said. “It just kind of took off from there and when the pandemic hit, we actually saw an increase.”
Since its founding in 2016, ABO has been featured in more than 400 national and local media outlets.
“It’s been crazy,” Duncan said. “There was one point where I was doing up to 14 Zoom interviews in a day. There was one media outlet near San Antonio that covered us like five times. There were hardly any live sports going on and the media outlets wanted something to enlighten people.”
ABO hasn’t played much because of the coronavirus pandemic but has prospered.
“Baseball is like life being unpredictable,” Duncan said. “The games have the same rule set, but not every game is the same. One thing we try to teach is how we react to certain situations on the diamond because situations are constantly changing nowadays.
“We did have some people playing in Gastonia, North Carolina, this summer, but we want the vaccine to be 100% effective on the general population. Most of the people that play already have compromised immune systems and the virus presents a huge problem.”
ON A LOCAL SCALE
After spreading far and wide, Duncan’s message has reached the Tri-Cities.
“Back when the local TV station did a feature on us, we received some interest,” he said. “Now we’re looking for a player/coach. We’ve got the support from the community.
“I’ve been through Northeast Tennessee a few times on my way up to Roanoke and it’s a beautiful area,” he added. “I always thought it would be great to start a team there. I have very fond memories of Northeast Tennessee.”
Visit the ABO website, alternativebaseball.org, for more information.
MORE ON TAYLOR
Duncan is the founder, CEO and director of Alternative Baseball. He is also a youth baseball umpire for Atlanta International Umpires and is an aspiring motivational speaker.
Duncan has a nonprofit management program through Kennesaw State and has earned the Advanced Communicator Bronze and Advanced Leadership Bronze awards through Toastmasters International.