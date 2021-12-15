KINGSPORT — Holiday basketball is returning to the Model City at the Buck Van Huss Dome with the 2021 Alpha Invitational set for Monday and Tuesday.
The two-day showcase will match four area teams against four teams from the southeast region with four contests being played each day.
It’s somewhat similar to the Christmas Classic that was held in the Dome throughout the 1970s and early 1980s that brought in such players as Louisville Male’s Darrell Griffith in 1975 and Chattanooga Riverside’s Anthony Roberts in 1972. Both went on to long NBA careers.
Dobyns-Bennett head coach Chris Poore has heard of the Christmas Classic lore and other showcase events that were hosted by D-B years ago, including one weekend that saw the Indians take on Princeton (W.Va.) with future Virginia star Jimmy Miller and Louisville Moore and future Louisville star Manuel Forrest on back-to-back nights.
“One of the first things I heard about Dobyns-Bennett basketball when I got here was about those type events that we used to have here,” said Poore. “We are hoping to turn this event into something like that, something that we can have every year that will bring in some of the top high school basketball players in the country.”
Alpha Metallurgical Resources has signed on as tournament sponsor.
“We have been so fortunate to have such an amazing sponsor step up to lead the way with this event,” commented Poore. “One can tell through their commitment that they believe impact and change occurs at the local level and they have been exceptional to work with.”
The Bank of Tennessee will serve as media room sponsor while Elite Manufacturing Services is corporate sponsor.
“We definitely could not have done anything close to what we are doing without these great sponsors, and we can’t wait to see where this tournament goes in the future with their help,” Poore noted.
The out-of-state teams in the Alpha Invitational include A.C. Reynolds (North Carolina), South Atlanta (Georgia), Chapmanville (West Virginia) and Lexington (South Carolina).
Local teams playing in the event both days are Greeneville, Morristown East and host D-B. Daniel Boone will participate on Monday with Clinton in the field on Tuesday.
The schedule begins with Greeneville taking on Lexington at 3:30 p.m. on Monday followed by Morristown East matching up with Chapmanville at 5, Daniel Boone against A.C. Reynolds at 6:30 and D-B facing South Atlanta at 8 p.m.
Day two begins with Clinton going up against South Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. and is followed by Morristown East against A.C. Reynolds at 5, Greeneville versus Chapmanville at 6:30, and D-B capping the event with a contest against Lexington.
Admission to the Alpha Invitational is $10 daily and will be walk-up sales only.