KINGSPORT — Hearkening back to the days of old when Buck Van Huss roamed the sidelines for Dobyns-Bennett basketball, holiday high school hoops is returning to the Model City starting Monday.
The inaugural Alpha Invitational showcases not only five Northeast Tennessee teams with good pedigrees but also four out-of-state squads with exceptional track records.
The out-of-state teams are A.C. Reynolds (North Carolina), South Atlanta (Georgia), Chapmanville (West Virginia) and Lexington (South Carolina). Area teams competing are Greeneville, Morristown East, Daniel Boone, Clinton and D-B.
HISTORY LESSON
The showcase is somewhat similar to the Christmas Classic held throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. That event brought in such players as Louisville Male’s Darrell Griffith in 1975 and Chattanooga Riverside’s Anthony Roberts in 1972. Both went on to have long NBA careers.
The 1972 game was of particular interest because the Indians were ranked No. 2 in the state and Riverside was No. 1.
In the account written by longtime Times News reporter Bill Lane, the Buck Van Huss Dome was full to capacity and long lines had formed outside the school hours before tipoff.
TEAM CAPSULES
Here’s a look at the teams:
A.C. Reynolds Rockets
Location: Asheville, North Carolina
Coach: Ryan Stevens
Player to watch: Rakease Passmore (So.). The 6-foot-6 sophomore guard has garnered offers from Wake Forest, Murray State, North Carolina A&T and Appalachian State as well as interest from North Carolina State, Clemson and College of Charleston. Passmore is shooting 50% from 3-point range and averaged 20.5 points, 10 rebounds and three assists during his freshman season.
Chapmanville Tigers
Location: Chapmanville, West Virginia
Coach: Brad Napier
Players to watch: Brody Dalton (Jr.), Isaiah Smith (Jr.), Zion Blevins (So.). The Tigers were sixth in the state last season and won the 2020 Class AA title. Chapmanville boasts 6-5 small forward and second-team all-state selection Dalton (16 ppg, 7 rpg) as well as 6-foot combo guard Smith (12 ppg) and 6-7 forward Blevins (13 ppg, 10 rpg). All three are receiving interest from low-level Division I, Division II and NAIA schools. Blevins has received mid-major looks from Ohio and Radford.
Clinton Dragons
Location: Clinton
Coach: Chris Lockard
Players to watch: Jackson Garner (Sr.), Rishon Bright (Sr.), Lane Harrison (Sr.). The senior-laden Dragons feature Garner, who averaged 22.5 points last season and went into the season with more than 1,400 points for his high school career. Clinton, the top-ranked Class AAA team in Tennessee, also returned two other seniors: Bright and Harrison, who both averaged 12.5 points last season.
Daniel Boone Trailblazers
Location: Gray
Coach: Chris Brown
Player to watch: Creed Musick (Jr.). Musick is one of the area’s leading scorers and was part of Sullivan South’s 2020 state tournament qualifying team. The 6-2 guard is a high flier as well, already dunking several times on the season.
Dobyns-Bennett Indians
Location: Kingsport
Coach: Chris Poore
Players to watch: Jonavan Gillespie (Jr.), Brady Stump (Jr.), Malachi Hale (Sr.), Jack Browder (Sr.), Carter Metz (Sr.). The Tribe made the TSSAA Class AAA sectionals last season and returned four of five starters. Metz was the leading scorer in Northeast Tennessee last season, averaging 21 points per game at Cherokee. Browder has offers from Bryan, King and Milligan, and Metz has also been offered by King and Tusculum.
Greeneville Greene Devils
Location: Greeneville
Coach: Brad Woolsey
Players to watch: Jakobi Gillespie (Sr.), Reid Satterfield (Sr.). The Greene Devils are the defending TSSAA Class AA champions. Point guard Gillespie has inked with Belmont and was a Mr. Basketball finalist last season. Shooting guard Satterfield holds an offer from Jacksonville.
Lexington Wildcats
Location: Lexington, South Carolina
Coach: Elliott Pope
Players to watch: Cam Scott (So.), Caleb Campbell (So.), Coulter Bell (So.). The 6-6 Scott is the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina and ranked No. 11 nationally by ESPN in the Class of 2024. He has already received offers from South Carolina, Mississippi, Texas Tech, Georgia, Winthrop, Florida State, Clemson, College of Charleston, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech with interest from Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Auburn. With 6-8 forward Campbell and 6-4 point guard Bell, Lexington figures to be one of South Carolina’s top teams for the next several years.
Morristown East Hurricanes
Location: Morristown
Coach: Alden Collins
Players to watch: Micah Simpson (Sr.), Braden Ilic (Sr.). The 6-10 Ilic has signed with East Tennessee State and Simpson, a 6-foot guard, is a UT-Martin football commit.
South Atlanta Hornets
Location: Atlanta
Coach: Michael Reddick
Players to watch: John Lawton (Sr.), Jeremiah Flemister (Sr.). The Hornets boast four players with collegiate ability, including Lawton and Flemister. Junior Jaylen Adside and freshman Isaac Benton are also players to keep an eye on during the showcase event. The Hornets are routinely one of the most athletic teams in the metro Atlanta area.