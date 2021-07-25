Friday will be a milestone day for high school sports in Southwest Virginia.
The day marks the VHSL’s official first practice day for football.
Just like volleyball, cross country and golf, the 2020 fall football season was robbed from players and coaches alike by the pandemic.
There was a shortened run in the spring. While most were happy to have some kind of season, it was not the same as football in the fall.
The regular season in Southwest Virginia kicks off on Aug. 26 with Ridgeview visiting J.I. Burton.
All other Mountain 7 and Cumberland District schools start their seasons on Aug. 27.
Here are some thoughts of football coaches from around the region on getting back to a more familiar type of gridiron season.
Garrett Amburgey, Abingdon
“Our football team learned not to take anything for granted.
“We were very hungry to play football in the spring since we didn’t get the opportunity to compete in the fall.
“Now the challenge is the quick turnaround from finishing a season in mid-April to transitioning into our offseason workouts. We are looking forward to playing football on those fall evenings again.”
Jacob Caudill, J.I. Burton
“It feels good to be back in a normal setting, normal scheduling, normal practices.
“Last year was tough. All summer and fall we could lift but couldn’t use a ball, and all the different restrictions made it tough.
“It made it tough for the kids because all they could do was workout and run. But they couldn’t do anything football oriented on the field, so they were starting to lose interest.
“I think it has carried over to this year.
“The spring just wasn’t a fun season, everything was crammed into a short season with other sports overlapping. This year will be fun and will be a lot different, and we are grateful for that.”
Jeremy Houseright, Gate City
“It’s good to be back to normal.
“It’s going to be nice for these kids to get the full experience of high school football after not getting that experience in the spring.”
Nick Johnson, Thomas Walker
“I think it is awesome for the kids to get back to some sense of normalcy.
“Last year was hard on these kids, more mentally than anything. I think everyone is excited to get going.”
Cheyenne Osborne, Rye Cove
“It’s so great to be back on a normal schedule.
“It’s wonderful to have our workouts in a normal setting, plans of a full schedule and some true Friday night lights.
“It was heartbreaking for all seniors in all sports last year.
“Gives us a reason to keep things in perspective and not take the time we have now for granted.”
Mike Rhodes, Eastside
“It’s been a huge relief to be back to normal as much as possible.
“For the first time we were able to do a few 7 vs. 7 and it was funny because some of the sophomores had never competed in one and didn’t know what to expect.
“The stress of COVID and its guidelines was real.
“It’s good to relax and to be just about the kids and football.
“While we have always cleaned our facilities and our equipment, I think COVID has helped us improve on those aspects with the new cleaning devices we were provided by our county.
“Numbers are good, and I think kids are just beyond ready to get out and be with each other.
“It’s almost like Christmas Eve as we await that first time we come out to a full Carl McConnell Stadium again. It makes you giddy to think about.
“I would say fans will come out in droves this year to watch football in person again this season.”
Bradley Rickey, John Battle
“Just felt very quick with the quick turnaround. Glad to be back starting in the fall.”
Todd Tiller, Ridgeview
“The kids and coaches have been so excited that things will at least resemble normalcy.
“I am sure there will still be some protocols and procedures that we will have to follow. And who knows, that may become the new norm for a couple of seasons.
“At least the kids will get to play a full fall season and the cheerleaders, band and all the fans will be able to attend all games and provide the Friday night environment that we missed last year.”
Travis Turner, Union
“It’s great to be back at it with no restrictions.
“Our kids are excited to compete, and our community is excited to pack the park this year.
“With the shortened off-season program this summer, our athletes that participated in spring sports missed out on some early strength and conditioning days. At Union High School, that’s a good thing.
“We want our athletes playing every sport they can play to help this school be competitive in everything.
“We will have to continue to stress our in-season lifting program to catch some of our athletes up in the weight room. We are excited that football is here, and our kids are excited to be able to play.”