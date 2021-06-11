WISE — The Mountain 7 District softball tournament consolation game was played mostly rain-free for the first six innings.
In the top of the seventh, the rain picked up. By the bottom of the inning, it was a steady downpour.
The precipitation did not bother Bayleigh Allison.
With her team trailing 9-8, Allison smacked a two-run walk-off home run over the right field fence to give Wise Central a 10-9 dramatic win over Gate City.
RAIN, NO PROBLEM
Allison, who finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, said she was not worried about the strong, steady rain falling when she came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
“To be honest with you, I just felt power with the rain," Allison said. “It felt like something out of a movie and I just felt power.”
She also picked up the pitching win, after taking the mound in the fifth inning in relief of Jill Sturgill.
CHIPPING AWAY
Central (11-4) led the entire game until Makayla Bays launched a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to forge an 8-8 tie.
K.K. Baker followed with a single and then moved to second on a groundout from Kady Davidson. Kally Wood came through with a two-run single to right to score Tori Fansler, a pinch-runner for Baker, and give the Lady Blue Devils a 9-8 lead.
Gate City coach Cara Noe said her team felt good going into the bottom of the seventh after chipping away at Central’s lead throughout the contest.
“My girls did what I asked them to do,” Noe said. “They came up with big bats at big times. Unfortunately, the rain came in the bottom of the seventh when we were on defense and she hit a home run. There’s nothing more to say about it.”
Central jumped ahead 5-0 in the first inning and led 7-1 after three innings. But, Lady Warrior coach Allison Shortt knows there is no safe lead in Mountain 7 softball.
“It was a battle all the way and we stuck to our guns,” Shortt said. “In softball you have to add (runs) to each inning and that’s what we look to do each inning.”
Gate City cut the lead to 7-5 in the fourth inning on a grand slam homer from Sarah Thompson.
Central responded in the bottom of the frame with a solo shot from Jill Sturgill to put the Lady Warriors ahead 8-5.
Another run from Gate City in the top of the fifth inning cut the Central advantage to 8-6.
The score stayed that way until the seventh.
THE NUMBERS
Emily Sturgill, Jill Sturgill and Kat Hopkins each had two hits for the Lady Warriors.
The Lady Blue Devils also got a 3-for-4, one-RBI performance from Kally Wood.
Thompson finished 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs for Gate City.