NORTON — Big games by Bayleigh Allison and Caitlin Glover steered the Wise Central volleyball team to a hard-fought 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17 win over Mountain 7 District foe Union on Monday.
Allison finished with 20 kills and 19 digs and Glover piled up 37 assists to accompany 15 digs.
Hannah McAmis was tops in the digs department, totaling 35 for the Lady Warriors. Teammate Isabella Sturgill chipped in 13. Central got nine kills from Olivia Sanders and eight from Katherine Hopkins.
Isabella Blagg reached double figures in two categories for the Lady Bears, producing 17 kills and 14 digs. Gracie Gibson had 28 digs, Jordan Shuler added 17 and Gracie McKinney tallied 11.
McKinney also came through with eight kills.
JOHN BATTLE 3, LEE 0
BEN HUR — Led by the productive all-around play of Mackenzie Smith, John Battle pinned a 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 Mountain 7 loss on Lee.
Smith recorded 19 assists, eight aces, five digs and four kills, and Allison Smith contributed 13 digs and a pair of aces.
Logan Leonard had eight kills and three blocks, Anna McKee totaled nine digs and Molly Little slammed eight kills in the winning effort.
GATE CITY 3, RIDGEVIEW 0
CLINTWOOD — Gate City pulled out a Mountain 7 sweep on the road, though Ridgeview didn’t make it easy.
The Lady Blue Devils had to pull out a first-set rally on their way to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 victory over the Wolfpack.