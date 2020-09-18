BRISTOL, Tenn. — Justin Allgaier was steaming the last time he left Bristol Motor Speedway. Now he’s back at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” for Friday night’s Food City 300 smiling after what he called the biggest accomplishment of his career.
The veteran driver finished a disappointing 18th in the Cheddar’s 300 in June after late-race contact with teammate Noah Gragson resulted in Allgaier crashing out of the race and Gragson racing to the win.
That seems like a long time ago after Allgaier drove his No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to victory in the back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond.
“I don’t know that it isn’t the biggest accomplishment of my career,” Allgaier said after completing the doubleheader last Saturday. “I think a lot of times in this sport you’re only as good as your last race. It’s really, really easy to have success and have a good race and not following it up with another good race.”
Allgaier has three wins this season, the other on the concrete surface at Dover. He has been incredibly fast at Bristol throughout his career, winning the 2010 spring race and scoring 11 top-10 finishes in 19 races. He has led the most laps over the last three Bristol races — 425 overall — but has little to show for it with an average finish of 19th place.
Gragson, a two-time winner in his No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, was ready to pounce when Allgaier’s car slipped off the bottom at the Cheddar’s 300. He apologized to Allgaier afterward, though not for his aggressive style.
“I don’t like wrecking people. I don’t like wrecking teammates,” he said. “I’m an aggressive race car driver, and when you’re battling for wins, I leave it all out on the track.”
Others will be ready to leave it all out on the track Friday in the series’ regular-season finale.
Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe have dominated much of the regular season.
Cindric, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, locked up the regular- season title at Richmond. He has five wins this season but finished 36th at Bristol in June after getting caught up in a crash after just eight laps.
Briscoe, driver of the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, leads the series with six wins. He has finished second in the past two Bristol Xfinity races. Harrison Burton and Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammates, are other top contenders.
Burton is a former NASCAR K&N Series winner at Bristol, and Jones finished third in the June Xfinity race.
Kaulig Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Justin Haley also are locked into the playoffs along with Michael Annett, Riley Herbst and Ryan Sieg. Brandon Brown is in position to claim the final playoff spot.
For Jeremy Clements and the others behind him in points, a win Friday is a must to earn a playoff bid.
Two drivers in the field who have East Tennessee connections are Jesse Little, who still has family in Kingsport, and Knoxville’s Chad Finchum, a former track champion at Kingsport Speedway.