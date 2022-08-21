How good is Michael Allen at playing cornhole?
“The other night I was at a party and I played with my left hand,” Allen said. “If I had used my right hand, it would have been over quickly.”
The Dobyns-Bennett graduate is living a lifelong dream of playing a sport at the highest level. If you would have told him it would be a typical party game like cornhole, though, he probably wouldn’t have believed you.
“I played lots of sports coming up through elementary, middle and high school and it was always a dream to compete at the highest level of something,” Allen said. “I always wanted it to be something like basketball. Once I lost the ability to compete in basketball past high school, I had to find something to fill that competitive nature.
“It’s been really cool to see where I’ve come from looking back on my journey.”
Allen is no stranger to big stages. In high school, he was on the D-B robotics team that participated and placed well at the world championships in Houston.
“That trip was my first time flying,” Allen said. “We had a great time and we worked about a month and half leading up to the event. We placed in the top 20 out of over 200 schools.
“I’ve gotten used to being on a big stage more with playing cornhole.”
Allen said he fell in love with cornhole at the beach one day in 2014. From there, it manifested into him becoming one of the top players in the region.
“It was about eight years ago. We were playing on the beach and having fun with it,” he said. “I really didn’t know anything about it. Some family members introduced it to me and we bought some boards. From there, it’s been a lot of practice.”
Recently, Allen took part in the American Cornhole League world championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and placed high in the professional qualifier.
He did so well that he earned his tour card and is eagerly awaiting the free agency period that begins in early September.
“On the Sunday after my singles bracket, I finished in the top 32, which gave me my pro card,” he said. “I qualified to be a professional out of 820 players. At worlds, there were 1,700 players. It was a 10-day event at the convention center. I placed about 60th overall out of around 800 singles players in the advanced division.”
Just how much do the best cornhole players in the league make?
“The highest earning player this past season was Mark Richards. So far this season, he’s made $80,000,” Allen said.
Allen is currently looking for sponsorships to help him with stuff like travel and food costs. Among the places the ACL conducts tournaments are Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Salt Lake City.
“When the season starts in October, there’s multiple levels like open events, conference events and regional events,” Allen said. “If you play in enough of those, you get points and boost your ranking. That helps when you go to national events because you get a better seed.”
Allen says his goal is the same as every other player on the circuit: play a nationally televised event on ESPN.
“I’m looking forward to getting my rookie season started,” he said. “ACL has a contract with ESPN through 2025. If you compete and do well enough in a national event, you’ll get onto ESPN and compete on live television. That’s basically the dream of every player in the sport.”