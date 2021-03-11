NICKELSVILLE — Castlewood’s Jeremiah Allen had some big runs Thursday on a big night for the Blue Devils.
The senior racked up 206 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to lead Castlewood to a 31-16 Cumberland District football win over Twin Springs.
Allen ripped off touchdown runs of 48, 25 and 1 yards to pace the offense for the Blue Devils, who also got 60 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Landen Taylor.
Castlewood coach Chris Lark said his team relied on Allen a lot on offense because of some bumps and bruises with the squad.
“We’re a little beat up and we’re a little banged up,” Lark said. “We got through one and we’re as healthy as we can expect to be.”
Ball control was a key issue for the Blue Devils, despite the win.
“We’ve got to do a better job taking control of the ball,” Lark said. “That allows them to get back into the game and get a little bit of momentum. We’ve just got to do better hanging onto the football.”
GROUND CONTROL
Castlewood took a 13-0 halftime lead on a 25-yard run up the middle from Allen at the 4:02 mark of the first quarter and a 1-yard run from Allen that was set up from the senior rusher earlier in the drive on an 85-yard run.
After the Blue Devils stopped a Twin Springs scoring threat at the Castlewood 5, Allen got the call up the middle and ran it to the Titans’ 10-yard line.
Four plays later ,Allen punched it into the end zone.
STILL ROLLING
It didn’t take Castlewood long to increase its lead in the second half.
Two plays from scrimmage in the third quarter, Allen found another hole up the middle and sprinted 48 yards for another score to put the Blue Devils up 19-0.
Twin Springs responded on the next possession by moving the ball 59 yards on nine plays for its first score of the game.
Eli McCoy found running room around the end for a 20-yard touchdown run halfway through the third quarter.
Castlewood’s Taylor put the Devils up 25-8 with 42 seconds left in the quarter on a 9-yard TD run.
After a Castlewood turnover because of a fumble early in the fourth quarter, Twin Springs cut the Devils' lead to 25-16 when Kyler Ford carried the ball from the Castlewood 44 to the 15 and Noah Dorton punched it in on the next play.
Castlewood sealed the win with 4:59 left on a 37-yard scoring sprint by Taylor.
CLOSE AGAIN
For Twin Springs coach Keith Warner, his young squad was close to getting over the hump for the second week in a row.
“With a young team I can’t fault the effort, and that’s phase one of getting this young group to come along,” Warner said.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action on March 19 with Eastside traveling to Castlewood and Twin Springs at home against Thomas Walker.