GRAY — Like most teams, it all starts up front for Daniel Boone.
And Jeremy Jenkins’ Trailblazers have a good one up front in senior Peyton Ford.
Ford is a returning Class 5A all-state lineman and a two-time offensive lineman of the year in the league.
“We have one starter back on offense, but he’s a good one,” Jenkins said. “In terms of size, strength and experience, he is the best we’ve got. He’s a three-year starter.”
The offense has a lot of new faces, but senior Kaleb Worley — who played a lot at wide receiver last season — is a versatile player who’s in the mix to take the snaps behind center.
“Kaleb is one of those intangibles that can do a lot of things for you,” Jenkins said. “He’s a wide receiver, a quarterback, and could play a little bit on defense in certain packages.”
Others in the QB conversation are sophomores Luke Jenkins and Aiden Riner.
The Trailblazers could end up having a two-headed monster at running back in Braiden Blankenship and Hagan Edwards.
Bo Newton is to be thrown in for short-yardage situations.
“Braiden will probably end up being one of the more all-around backs we’ve ever had,” Jenkins said. “He can do so many things out of the backfield. He has great hands and he runs with speed and power.”
On the defensive side, senior Will Hamlin and Luke Scott man the end positions. Edwards is at the second level, calling the signals at middle linebacker.
“Luke Scott and Will Hamlin are as good of players as we’ve ever had here,” Jenkins said. “They’ve got great motors. They do a good job controlling the line of scrimmage and they have great effort. With the way football has changed, everything is aimed at the ends. We feel good about them.”
Added Jenkins: “Overall, this is the best team speed we’ve had in my 18 years here. We don’t have a lot of experience, but we can run.”
Special teams can be a huge weapon in the high school game, especially on kickoffs.
Junior Ben Shrewsberry has a powerful leg, regularly pinning teams at the 20-yard line last season.
“Ben is one of the top kickers in the country and he will handle all of our kicking duties,” Jenkins said. “I think he’s a three-star recruit, almost to four. He’s won a lot of those Wilhoit kicking camps and been at two or three in the last three weeks and has been the top kicker in those.
“That can be a weapon for us. When we get inside the 35, we’re looking to at least come away with three points. In high school football, if you have a kicker that can consistently put it in the end zone on the kickoff, nine times out of 10, the other team will not drive the length of the field and score.”