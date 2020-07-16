BRISTOL — Even without a spectacular finish, Bristol Motor Speedway proved to be the perfect venue to host the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race.
NASCAR went back to its roots, putting the All-Star Race on a short track. Not staying stuck in the past, they added futuristic looks with numbers placed further back on the sides of the cars and underglow bodies which showed up great in the East Tennessee night, adding more to the visual experience.
Combining some of the best elements of Bristol Motor Speedway and the event itself with $1 million on the line, it was a sensory overload with the sport’s most popular driver, Chase Elliott, holding off the driver fans love to boo, Kyle Busch, for the victory.
While the crowd was estimated between 25,000 and 30,000, far below the 100,000-plus for last year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, there was a huge roar from the stands. The race winner certainly appreciated it.
“There’s no feeling like the cheering from the crowd. There’s nothing like it — this speaks for itself,” Elliott said. “Like I said, Bristol is an electric atmosphere that is unlike any other that we go to. I couldn’t be more excited. We’re going to celebrate this one for sure. And we’ll take that $1 million back to Georgia!”
Elliott put on a display of power with his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet up front for most of the night. Busch put on his usual Bristol show coming through the field in the late stages to challenge for the win.
“We inched up a little closer on him, but that was about it,” Busch said. “I think I went from 12th all the way up to fifth on one restart so that was a huge bonus for us getting that track position. Overall, just have to keep fighting.”
He didn’t have enough to take the fight to Elliott and that was the case at times for others racing for position.
There were some good two- and three-wide battles back in the pack as the action was interspersed throughout the event.
There weren’t the major multi-car crashes which Bristol is known for, more incidents with one or two drivers.
That first occurred in Stage 1 of the All-Star Open as Michael McDowell and Bubba Wallace made contact, sending Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet slamming into the turn 3 wall.
It was the only the hard crash of the race. An incident in the opening laps of Stage 2 sent John Hunter Nemechek and Ryan Preece spinning, but both drivers avoided major damage and continued.
Aric Almirola and William Byron won stages, while Matt DiBenedetto won the All-Star Open. Many were anticipating a wilder Open race and an even wilder All-Star Race, but it didn’t happen.
Sure, it would have added to the lore of the event and the speedway. It didn’t matter as the race was compelling enough with the drivers up front.
The Bristol Motor Speedway staff put on a spectacular show in the areas they could control with a patriotic rendition of the national anthem and a spine-tingling flyover. They spared little expense on fireworks and pyro and it was truly a show befitting an All-Star event.
Marcus Smith, President and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, was certainly pleased with how the event went.
“The NASCAR All-Star Race has been a great example of what can happen when sports, government and community work together for the fans,” Smith said. “This event was a tremendous step in the right direction for America to bring live competition and fans back together for FUN.
“I’d like to thank Gov. Bill Lee, Sullivan County, the city of Bristol, FOX, NASCAR, the race teams and Bristol Motor Speedway for all their hard work and efforts to keep people safe. What a thrill it was to hear fans cheering in the grandstands again. Along with Chase Elliott, the fans were the big winners tonight.”