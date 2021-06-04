BRISTOL, Tenn. — All grandstands will be open for the Sept. 16-18 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway and no mask mandates will be in place, track officials announced Thursday.
BMS will continue to operate with paperless transactions for grandstand tickets and concession purchases because of the pandemic. And while coolers still aren't permitted in the stadium, guests are encouraged to bring refreshments, food and necessary supplies like sunscreen and ear protection in a 14-by-14-by-14 clear plastic bag.
Check the BMS website for the latest information regarding event protocols and guidelines.
BMS expects to have one of the largest crowds in track history for the Sept. 18 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. In addition to one of the premier events on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, tickets are also available for the UNOH 200 Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday, Sept. 16 and the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race on Friday, Sept. 17.
To purchase tickets, call (423) BRISTOL or purchase them online.