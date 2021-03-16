BRISTOL, Tenn. — A pair of Georgia brothers made history Monday afternoon in the rain-shortened Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
Morgan Alexander from Locust Grove, Georgia, passed Ohio racer John Brooks entering turn 3 during the seventh of 10 laps in the first heat race for the 602 Crate Late Models at Bristol Motor Speedway.
He became the first driver to win on Bristol’s temporary dirt surface. Not to be outdone, his brother Griffin Alexander held off fellow Georgian Cass Fowler in the second heat.
Racing action was cut short due to persistent rain. It will resume at 2 p.m. Tuesday to get in features for the 602 Late Models and Open Modifieds before other scheduled classes.
Morgan Alexander talked about setting up the winning pass on Brooks before going low in his red No. 711 Late Model to pass the white No. 00.
“I had to be patient and wait on the right time,” Alexander said. “Then my brother started on the pole in the second race and won it. We were happy to be here. It was mixed feeling when I heard we were racing at Bristol. I was scared, but when you get out here, you just focus on what you’re doing.
“You don’t realize how fast you’re going until you’re ready to pull in the pits and you’re still going 80 miles per hour.”
Griffin Alexander was fast out front in his No. 11 machine. He won by 1.543 seconds over Mosley.
“It couldn’t have come out a better way than it did,” Griffin said. “It was a good feeling. About the only way it could have been better was passing my brother for the win. These Crate cars, you crack the throttle when you enter the corner and then you pick it right back up. The track was good and sticky and it was a lot of fun to win the first two races on Bristol dirt in 20 years.”
CUP CHAMPS ENTER TRUCK RACE
NASCAR Cup Series champions Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. plan to compete in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at BMS on March 27.
Harvick is set to drive the No. 17 David Gilliland-owned Ford in the Camping World Truck Series race. Truex will be piloting a Toyota from Kyle Busch Motorsports.
Harvick won the 2011 O’Reilly 200 truck race on Bristol’s regular concrete surface. He also has three Cup victories on the Bristol concrete, including in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race last September. In addition, Harvick leads all drivers with five Xfinity Series wins at Bristol.
Truex, the winner of Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix, scored his first major NASCAR victory at BMS in the Xfinity Series in 2004 but is winless in the Cup Series at BMS. It will be only his third start in the truck series and the first since Michigan in 2006.
Stewart and Jessica Friesen will be making truck series history as the first husband-wife team to race in the Pinty’s event. Both have plenty of dirt experience. Stewart currently ranks sixth in the truck series point standings. Jessica will be making her debut in the No. 62 Toyota.
Elton Sawyer and his wife Patty Moise competed against each other in the 1990s in the Busch (now Xfinity) Series. Robin McCall, the wife of Wally Dallenbach Jr., competed in two NASCAR Cup Series events in 1982. Dallenbach didn’t make his Cup Series debut until 1991.
EVEN FASTEST IN GO-KARTS
Kyle Larson is fast in anything he drives.
After his record-setting season on the dirt tracks, Larson recently returned to the winners circle in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
On Monday, Larson led go-kart testing at the 1/6-mile Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina. The rest of the top five included Midget car specialist Carson Hocevar and fellow Cup Series drivers Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain.