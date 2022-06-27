Volunteer cross country and track coach Jim Ailshie knows a thing or two about success in his sport.
Originally from Illinois, where distance running is one of the most storied sports, the Ailshie family moved to East Tennessee during Jim’s high school days and he went to Dobyns-Bennett.
From there, Ailshie became a household name in terms some of the best that have ever come through the area. His desire to be the best has spread through to his kids and the athletes he coaches.
“What Jim has accomplished with the girls finishing third place (at the state track meet) and being the highest finish ever in the history of Hawkins County in any sport is awesome,” Volunteer athletic director Jeremy Bailey said. “The time that he puts into it is astronomical. He’s been going since June of last year to the last event this year.”
Ailshie and now-retired boys basketball coach Mike Poe were the only two coaches at Volunteer to receive a distinction of having a multitude of multisport athletes.
“Everything the man has done, he’s been successful,” Bailey said of Ailshie. “I honestly don’t know how he does it, but I believe it is God-led. It’s something he’s worked at and he’s getting rewarded.”
LOCAL LEGEND
The stories of Ailshie’s speed on the oval have been told many times over, but it was quite the display of grit every time he stepped on the starting line.
He was a three-time state champion for the Indians, winning the 1-mile title in 1980 and the 800- and 1,600-meter titles the following year.
Ailshie’s all-time Northeast Tennessee record of 1:50.20 in the 800 from the 1981 Tom Black Track Classic in Knoxville has withstood all comers, though Daniel Boone’s Levi Streeval got close a few weeks ago when he clocked 1:50.98 in a postseason race.
Ailshie was not nearly as dominant in cross country, but he still won the regional title in 1980, covering the old Trailblazer 3-mile course in 15:50.8. His blistering half-mile kick allowed him to pull away from the rest of the field in the dying stages of the race.
THE NEXT GENERATION
Ailshie would be the first to tell you that seeing his son Bryce win an individual state championship at the same high school he graduated from is one of his top moments.
While running for the Tribe, Bryce Ailshie was part of two state champion 4x400 relay teams (2014 and 2015) and won the 2015 individual 400 title in 49.20. He was also on D-B’s school-record 4x400 team that ran a 3:18.01 in 2014.
Bryce showed some of his dad’s middle distance talent when he ran a 1:52.42 at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals his junior year.
Bryce went on to have a successful career running for Wyoming, making the NCAA West Regionals three times and missing out by a mere one-tenth of a second his senior year.
Nowadays, Jim Ailshie and the Falcons are reaping the rewards of being in a smaller classification.
Last fall, Volunteer’s boys cross country team won the school’s first-ever regional championship and the girls finished third. It was the first time both the boys and girls teams had qualified for the state meet in the same year.
In outdoor track, Emily Christian became Volunteer’s first female outdoor individual state champion since Jacklyn Talbert won the Class A-AA 800 in 2005. Christian, competing in the 300 hurdles, crossed the finish line in 47.53 at last month’s Class AA meet.
“It was an emotional day for him having put so much time into it and it was the same thing for all of our assistant coaches,” Bailey said. “He’d seen Emily progress and get really good coming out of middle school.
“I told him that if we got one state champion that day, it would be completely worth it. And for it to be Emily was so great because of all the hard work she had put into it with (Volunteer assistant coach) Sam (Barton).”
Ailshie’s Lady Falcons placed third in the team standings, the highest finish for any team from Northeast Tennessee in any classification since D-B finished runner-up in 2013.
“The thing that he’s the best at is motivation,” Bailey said. “He finds positivity in things that some people can’t find positive things in. He is always encouraging others, whether it be helping kids beat a PR or whatever.
“I’ve been with him about 10 years now and he tries so hard to find goodness in every kid that he comes in contact with.”