Now 49 years old, Mike Brown is still leaving riders half his age in his dust.
Brown, a former AMA national champion and X-Games gold medalist, entered eight motos Sunday at the Tennessee State Championships at Muddy Creek Raceway. He won all eight races, and they included both the featured 450 and 250 Pro classes.
To those who might think it’s a matter of superior equipment, Brown rode his No. 3 Husqvarna in the 450 class, but it was a No. 49 bike he rode to the 250 victory. Brown, who grew up in Johnson City and now lives in Bristol, will sometimes hear from other motocross legends like Ricky Carmichael and Jeremy McGrath, who tell him the same thing.
“All of them think I’m crazy to still be out here racing like this,” he said. “But I’ve done it my whole life. If you love it, I don’t think you should just have to stop it because you get old. There are people older than me out here racing and love it just like I do.”
Few do it at the level that Brown still does, a fact made evident by his Sunday sweep. The next morning, Brown was in Florida, first getting on a bicycle at 8 a.m. and then on the dirt bike to help train other riders. But they’re not just any riders. They’re a couple of guys who grew up idolizing him when they were racing at Muddy Creek. Now all grown up, Cooper Webb and Zach Osborne are the best motocross racers in the country.
North Carolina rider Webb is the 2019 and 2021 AMA 450 Supercross champion. Osborne, from Abingdon, was the AMA 250 outdoors national champion in 2017 and the 450 national champion in 2020.
For Brown, it’s special to be part of the team assembled by Aldon Baker that trains the championship duo.
“I work with those guys every day in Florida, and it’s good to be able to help them,” Brown said. “They were watching me whenever I was racing at my top. Now, I’m helping them at their top. I get more enjoyment of helping those guys and seeing them win races as I do with me racing.”
The fact that Brown still races helps with the training. In today’s racing with deep fields of talent, it’s key for a rider or trainer to gain any advantage.
“For sure, it’s gotten tougher over the years,” he said. “There are 20 kids who are super-fast, 10 of them who can win any week. The smallest little thing makes a big difference. That’s what we work on, pushing those guys to make them better.”
As for Brown, he has achieved what most only dream of. He was the 2009 World Off-Road Endurocross champion. He won the silver medal in Moto X at the 2011 X Games. He added two gold medals and one silver medal in Enduro X competition at later X Games. Two years ago, he quit racing over gravel, logs and other obstacles, calling it the toughest thing he’s ever done.
But he wasn’t ready to give up racing bikes altogether. Motocross was his first love and, he still ranks winning the 2001 AMA 125cc national championship as his No. 1 career accomplishment. Plans for the rest of the year include racing in the Loretta Lynn National Championships at Hurricane Mills and going to Europe in September to compete in a World Cup race.
“That’s one of the biggest things you can do in motorcycle racing,” Brown said about the national championship. “It has been a long time, but every time I get up and see that motorcycle, it reminds me of that day. It’s still the biggest thing I’ve done in my career. But I still love motorcycle racing as much as I did before. That’s the main thing, having fun and enjoying it.”