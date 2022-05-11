KINGSPORT — An era came to an end this week when Warpath Lanes, the only bowling center in Kingsport, changed ownership.
Dennis Lane, whose parents Jim and Frances Lane opened the business in 1960, completed the sale Tuesday and officially entered retirement.
“We really appreciate the support from the whole community,” Lane said. “Kingsport and the surrounding area, all the people were really good to us. Sixty-two years of support and we survived all the hard times and everything.”
The 74-year-old Lane practically grew up in the Warpath Lanes building, bowling and working there since he was 12. The only times he didn’t hang around the lanes was when he was in college, when he was in the U.S. Army and when he was on the Professional Bowler’s Tour, when he would be in and out while traveling 35 weeks of the year.
Lane began to oversee the business in the early 1980s when his father had some health issues. He’s been running it full-time since 2000.
He even met his wife, Beverly, there, and they’ve been business partners for years.
“I worked there ever since Day 1, so it’s a big decision,” Lane said of the sale. “It takes it out of the immediate family, but we were ready. It’s one of those deals. Everybody looks to retire at some point in time, and when you get my age, you don’t have a lot of years left. So if you don’t do it sooner, later ain’t gonna be any good.”
Lane said retirement means a little bowling and a whole lot of traveling.
“We’re traveling in a motor home this year,” he said. “We’ll see what transpires next year.”
Lane is in the Tennessee UBC Bowling Hall of Fame, along with two other Warpath Lanes bowlers, David Good and Steve Martin.
“My parents built a small, 16-lane bowling center, and we’ve got three bowlers who bowled here over the years in the state Hall of Fame on performance,” said Lane, whose mother is also in the Hall of Fame for meritorious service to the game. “And I don’t think there’s another bowling alley in the state that’s got three people in the state Hall of Fame on performance.”
A win in the 1977 Portland Open was one of 16 top-five finishes on the PBA Tour for Lane. When asked if he had any good stories from his time on the pro tour, he laughed.
“I could fill the newspaper with those stories,” he said. “When you’ve been out bowling as many years as I was, there are just so many there that it’s hard to pull any one up. I got to bowl with all the greatest bowlers there was back in those days. It just seemed unreal at the time.
“(Pete) Weber, (Don) Carter, those guys I watched on TV when I was growing up. Then I got out there and actually bowled with them. That was just something.”
Lane’s favorite stop was Tucson, where he finished in the top 5 four times.
“I don’t really know why that was,” he said. “But I just had good success. I always had a special ball for there with certain weights in it, and they just seem to work good for me. I always had good luck in Tucson.”
Lane is still chasing goals on the lanes. He has competed in the ABC nationals for 54 consecutive years, never missing a year, even while he was in the military. He will hit the 100,000-pin mark at nationals, a rare feat, next year in Reno, Nevada. And he’s expected to have the highest average of anybody who has that many pins under his belt.
“If I get that, then I might ease up a little bit,” he says.
Lane said he plans to continue bowling at Warpath Lanes in retirement. The big difference is he’ll be putting pleasure before business.
“I didn’t walk out for the last time, just the last time as the owner,” he said. “There’s just so many memories. I think about them even today, and I’ll think about them for a long time.”