BRISTOL, Va. — Even though the Union football team’s ground game usually gets the headlines, the Bears’ aerial attack took a bit of the spotlight in Saturday’s Mountain 7 District matinee clash with John Battle.
Behind junior quarterback Bradley Bunch’s three passing touchdowns and another dazzling performance from Zavier Lomax, the visiting Bears rolled to a 33-12 win.
Bunch finished 5-for-16 for 166 yards through the air and all of his TD passes went for 40 yards or more — an added dimension to an offense that’s already hard to stop.
“I thought Bradley did an excellent job throwing the football,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “We’ve been working on that and we finally got some good weather to actually work on some stuff. (Passing) gives us an extra dimension and it gives us a chance to get some more athletes on the field.”
Lomax again went over the century mark, the junior racking up 144 yards on 18 carries and scoring twice, including on his first touch. That one went 38 yards and put Union up almost from the start.
Two of Bunch’s TD passes — of 46 and 40 yards — went to senior Brody Gibson, who started at quarterback in the first game against Lee. Gibson made the switch to a dependable and speedy pass catcher in the slot.
“Brody has made an excellent adjustment from quarterback to wideout and we’ll continue to develop that as the season goes along,” Turner said.
The Bears were up by two scores at halftime but needed one more to put the game out of reach. On their first possession of the third quarter, they ran off 13 plays in 6:47 capped by Lomax’s 14-yard TD run.
Nearing the end of the third with Union facing third-and-15, Bunch dumped it off to running back Peyton Honeycutt, who took it 56 yards to paydirt.
The Bears racked up 340 yards of offense and committed only one turnover.
Battle (1-1) found tough sledding the first half, taking a sack on fourth down, punting twice and fumbling on three of its four drives. The clock ran out to end the half on the other, but the Trojans turned around their offense in the latter two quarters.
On Battle’s first possession of the second half, senior running back Shannon Wohlford burst through the line of scrimmage and went 74 yards to score. He finished with 152 yards on 22 carries.
“We singled (Wohlford) out in the locker room and talked about how we’ve asked him to go both ways,” Battle coach Bradley Ricker said. “He carried it almost 30 times, played defense and his effort never stopped.”
Jack Thurston, Battle’s senior quarterback, was harassed all day, getting sacked four times and winding up with minus-29 yards on the ground. He did throw a 55-yard, fourth-down strike across the middle to Nich Lail with 9:44 to go.
The Trojans got one more chance with 3:45 remaining. Thurston completed a pass to Lail, but Union’s Corbyn Jenkins stripped the ball to halt the drive with 2:12 to go.
“I thought the defense played really well, but we just had some mental lapses and misalignment on the two scores,” Turner said. “Those things happen, but (Corbyn) made up for it by having a strip in the next series.”
Thurston finished 6-for-12 with 104 yards and an interception. Lail had four catches for 89 yards.
OUT OF RHYTHM
Coronavirus-related issues have hindered the Trojans’ progress.
“We had to quarantine our guys and we really didn’t get back together as a team until Thursday,” Ricker noted. “We’ve had two games in 20 days and it’s been hard stopping and then trying to get going again.”
UP NEXT
Union (3-0, 3-0) welcomes Abingdon (3-0, 3-0) to Bullitt Park on Friday in the season’s biggest game to date.
“Abingdon is undefeated and they have some tough players,” Turner said. “(Martin) Lucas is the real deal and we’ll have our hands full next week. It’ll be nice to be at home because we’ve been on the road for the last two weeks.”