Sidekick Therapy is pairing with Witten Huddle for the Dream Team Adapted Football Camp on Oct. 1 at Elizabethton’s Citizens Bank Stadium.
It’s the first-ever adapted football camp in the Tri-Cities area and completely free for the campers. The camp is geared toward kids who may not be able to participate in a traditional football camp because of a medical condition.
“It’s a special opportunity for us,” said Witten Huddle owner Ryan Witten. “We’ve been wanting to do something for kids with adverse conditions. My family has been blessed with football and it’s taken us to places we’d never dreamed of. It’s a chance to give back to the community that is so special to us.”
Witten is brother to Shawn Witten, the two-time state championship coach at Elizabethton, and Jason Witten, now retired from the NFL after becoming the leading receiver in Dallas Cowboys history.
Teaming with the Wittens made sense for Sidekick Therapy. The first family of Elizabethton football ran the Jason Witten Football Camp for 16 years.
“It’s pairing Sidekick, which has the speech and physical therapy, with the Wittens, who have that football camp experience,” said Jessica Holt, senior director of clinical services for Sidekick Therapy. “You can’t ask for better experience than that.”
Holt noted the camp isn’t just for those with severe conditions. It’s an opportunity for kids who have issues like heart murmurs and other things that won’t allow them to participate in contact sports.
Sponsors and volunteers are needed. Ryan Witten said through his experience working with special- needs kids in Elizabethton and Kingsport he knows the volunteers will receive even more of a blessing than they give.
“The volunteers, coaches and athletes who work the camp will get more out of it than even the kids who participate,” Witten said. “We took the template from Jason’s camp that was so successful and used all over the world.
“I really think at the end of the day, the workers will be the ones who get the most out of the camp. We want to see an attitude that’s positive and when the kids leave those gates, their dreams have come true.”
There is an adapted hockey team in Nashville, basketball team in North Carolina and baseball team in Kingsport.
One of the local kids has been involved in the other sports, and it’s meant a lot of travel for the family. Holt shared when the young man visited the football field, he commented, “This is like a dream.”
It confirmed they were on the right track after coming up with the Dream Team name.
Campers who pre-register by Aug. 15 will receive a free team jersey. Teams will be divided into groups made up of fourth-grade and middle-school students and the other of high school students. Campers will experience running through the helmet, adapted football drills on the turf and simulated game play.
There are only two other adapted football camps currently in the United States.
“It’s an incredible, really unique experience,” Holt said. “We want the kids to take advantage of this.”
Witten feels the camp is something his grandfather, longtime Elizabethton coach Dave Rider, would be proud of. Rider was a highly successful coach who compiled a 173-79 record with the Cyclones, but he passed on even more valuable lessons before his death in 2020.
“As coaches, we always worry about the wins and losses,” Witten said. “At the end of the day, it’s the relationships you build. We learned that from our grandfather and we want to continue that legacy.”
For more information on the camp and volunteer opportunities, visit the Dream Team Adapted Football Camp for Children of Diverse Abilities Facebook page.