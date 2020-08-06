JOHNSON CITY — The Atlantic Coast Conference’s decision to cancel its fall golf season has ramifications felt even in Johnson City.
Four ACC teams — and maybe a fifth — were scheduled to play at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club in October. When the conference canceled the fall season for its men’s and women’s teams, East Tennessee State was left scrambling to fill the holes in its home tournament.
Louisville would have been the defending champion after nipping the Bucs by five strokes for the team title last year. Other ACC teams coming were N.C. State, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech was also reportedly considering playing.
ETSU will be scrambling to fill the field — they need 15 teams total — only if there actually is a tournament. The Southern Conference hasn’t announced its plans for the fall season for all sports.
“Everybody’s just in a holding pattern,” ETSU coach Jake Amos said. “We’re just waiting to see what happens. Nobody has released their schedule yet because it’s pointless until we know something.”
Amos’ team hasn’t played since March, when the Southern Conference canceled all spring sports seasons in mid stream.
The fall season is considered part of the competition year for college golf. Unlike baseball and softball, where any games played are exhibitions or scrimmages, fall golf counts toward national rankings and records.
“Fall is probably our best season,” Amos said. “The best tournaments are in the fall and they’re on the best golf courses. The weather is the best too. It’s become a huge part of our year.
“I hope the Southern Conference gives our guys some kind of opportunity to play this fall. Even if it’s in-conference only, one-day matches … our guys just need something to do.”
Amos says he’s hoping the way the sport of golf in general has come back and thrived during the coronavirus pandemic will sway the SoCon decision makers to continue with a fall season.
“There’s lots of ways around it,” he said. “Pro golf has showed that. Even amateur golf. Junior golf is playing. High school golf is playing. I know we can do it if we’re just given the opportunity to do it.”
“I’m trying to remain positive. Whatever they decide, we just have to roll with the punches.”