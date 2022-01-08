DURHAM, N.C. — Kameron McGusty hit a hanging layup in traffic with 22.8 seconds left and Miami survived a final-play shot for the win to stun No. 2 Duke 76-74 on Saturday night.
Charlie Moore had 18 points and a career-high seven steals for the Hurricanes (13-3, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their ninth straight game.
After a free throw from Isaiah Wong pushed Miami to the 76-74 lead with 8.0 seconds left, the Blue Devils (12-2, 2-1). had two chances to win. On the first, Wendell Moore Jr. pushed the ballcourt and launched a 3-pointer from near the Duke bench, but the ball bounced out of bounds on a loose rebound and went back to the Blue Devils with 0.7 on the clock. On the final play, Moore inbounded to freshman Trevor Keels, whose desperation 3 hit the rim but wasn’t really close.
McGusty finished with 14 points for Miami, which shot 58% in the second half.
Freshman Paolo Banchero had 20 points to lead Duke.
Notre Dame 72 Georgia Tech 68, OT
ATLANTA — Blake Wesley tossed in 22 points, Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski hit big 3-pointers in overtime, and Dane Goodwin sank both ends of a 1-and-1 for Notre Dame with eight seconds remaining.
After a back-and-forth second half, Dallan Coleman made 1 of 2 free throws with 28 seconds left to send the game to OT. Hubb hit a go-ahead 3 for a 67-64 lead in overtime, Laszewski followed with another and Notre Dame never trailed again.
Paul Atkinson Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Irish (9-5, 3-1). Dane Goodwin added 14 points, keeping him in double figures in all 14 games this season. Hubb finished with 10 points and nine assists. Wesley also had seven boards.
Michael Devoe, the ACC’s top scorer at 21.2 points per game, led Georgia Tech (6-8, 0-4) with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting. He missed 5 of 6 attempts from beyond the arc after entering the day as the ACC’s second-best 3-point shooter (44.3%). Jordan Usher recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.
UNC 74, Virginia 58
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot had career highs of 29 points and 21 rebounds to lead North Carolina past Virginia.
Bacot finished 12-of-18 shooting and became only the second UNC player to get at least 20 rebounds in the Dean E. Smith Center. Sean May did it three times. Bacot, who entered the day second in the nation with 10 double-doubles, posted his seventh in a row.
Brady Manek made five 3-pointers and added 19 points and five assists for the Tar Heels (11-4, 3-1), who remained perfect in eight games at home this season. Caleb Love had 16 points with four 3-pointers and also had five assists.
Reece Beekman scored 13 points, Armaan Franklin 12 and Jayden Gardner 10 for the Cavaliers (9-6, 3-2).
UNC has held opposing teams to 65 points or fewer in its last eight wins. Virginia came in 10th nationally in scoring defense at 57.7.
Pittsburgh 69, BC 67
PITTSBURGH — John Hugley had 32 points with 13 rebounds and Pittsburgh got its first ACC win of the season by handing Boston College its 15th consecutive road loss.
Hugley scored 19 points in the first half and converted 15 of 20 from the line for Pitt , which collectively shot 23 of 28 from the line. Jamarius Burton finished with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists and Femi Odukale added 11 points and four assists for the Panthers (6-9, 1-3), who made 23 of 28 free-throw attempts.
Makai Ashton-Langford finished with 23 points to lead the Eagles (6-7, 1-2). Jaeden Zackery added 12 points and Brevin Galloway had 11 off the bench. The Eagles made 14 of 19 from the line.
Wake Forest 77, Syracuse 74, OT
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Alondes Williams scored 25 points for Wake Forest and made two big free throws with 13 seconds remaining in overtime.
Wake Forest led 75-74 when Williams went to the line and buried both free throws. Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim missed a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining.
Williams, the only player in the nation averaging 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game, also had 12 rebounds and four assists. Jake LaRavia added 12 points and nine rebounds, Isaiah Mucius had 18 points and Khadim Sy scored 13 for the Demon Deacons (13-3, 3-2).
Jimmy Boeheim scored 21 points to lead Syracuse (7-8, 1-3). Buddy Boeheim had 17 points, Cole Swider had 10 points and 14 rebounds and Joe Girard scored 13.
Clemson 70, N.C. State 65
RALEIGH, N.C. — PJ Hall scored 20 points, Nick Honor made four free throws in the last 10 seconds and Clemson used a late surge to edge North Carolina State.
Al-Amir Dawes added 16 points and keyed the game-winning run for the Tigers (10-5, 2-2). Dawes hit a jumper with 6:04 remaining to put Clemson up 57-53. Alex Hemenway made good on three free throws at 4:56 and Chase Hunter closed the 7-0 surge with a bucket with 3½ minutes to play.
Dereon Sebron, who led North Carolina State (8-8, 1-4) with 27 points, scored 19 in the second half — nine in the last three minutes.
Florida State 79, Louisville 70
TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Caleb Mills matched a career high with 27 points and Florida State held off Louisville’s late rally.
Florida State (8-5, 2-2) has beaten Louisville (10-5, 4-1) in five straight games, the best in the series that dates to 1968. The Cardinals ended a three-game winning streak and dropped a game back of ACC leader Miami, which upset No. 2 Duke earlier in the day.
Freshman Matthew Cleveland, who entered averaging 9.9 points, finished with 17 points for the Seminoles.
El Ellis scored 14 points to lead the Cardinals. Samuell Williamson added 13 points and Mason Faulkner 12.