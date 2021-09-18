CLEMSON, S.C. — Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and No. 6 Clemson made a goal-line stand in the final seconds in a wild 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night.
The Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had a chance to force overtime after recovering an onside kick with 1:19 to play. But they were held out of the end zone on four plays from the Clemson 2-yard line in the closing seconds — the last when linebacker James Skalski tackled Dylan Deveney a yard short.
The chaos continued, though. With Clemson (2-1, 1-0) attempting to run out the clock, Shipley fumbled in the end zone and was tackled after recovering the ball for a Georgia Tech safety with seven seconds left.
The Tigers kicked the ball away and Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates’ last ditch throw with three seconds left was ruled an incomplete forward pass, ending the game.
The game was delayed nearly two hours just before the half because of the threat of lightning around Memorial Stadium.
No. 21 UNC 59, Virginia 39
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Sam Howell threw five touchdown passes and ran for a career-best 112 yards for North Carolina (2-1, 1-1), which took over after halftime.
The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on all five of their second-half drives to erase a 28-24 halftime deficit. This came after they squandered a 24-17 first-half lead.
After a first-half shootout with Brennan Armstrong and Virginia (2-1, 0-1), UNC gave up only a field goal in the third quarter while also coming up with Ja’Qurious Conley’s interception.
Tennessee graduate transfer Ty Chandler ran for a career-high 198 yards with two touchdowns, the last coming from 7 yards out with 2:57 left to seal UNC’s win. Josh Downs had eight catches for 203 yards and a pair of TDs.
The Tar Heels ran 47 times for 392 yards and finished with 699 total yards. It was UNC’s biggest scoring output against Virginia since 1936 and second- highest ever.
Armstrong threw for a program- record 554 yards with four TDs. Dontayvion Wicks also had a career performance — seven catches for 183 yards and a score — and the Cavs finished with 574 total yards.
Michigan St. 38, No. 24 Miami 17
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two to Jalen Nailor, and Michigan State handled Miami.
Kenneth Walker III rushed for 172 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Spartans (3-0), who are off to their best start since 2015.
Jayden Reed also had a scoring catch and a touchdown run for Michigan State, which forced Miami quarterback D’Eriq King into four turnovers.
King completed 38 of 59 passes — attempts and completions both Miami school records — for 388 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Charleston Rambo tied a school record with 12 catches for Miami, good for 156 yards and both of the Hurricanes’ touchdowns. Andres Borregales kicked a 55-yard field goal, matching the fourth longest in school history.
Wake Forest 35, Florida St. 14
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sam Hartman threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and A.T. Perry had seven catches for 155 yards and a TD for Wake Forest.
Wake Forest (3-0, 1-0) rolled up 484 yards — 332 in the first half — of total offense, including 225 on the ground. Florida State (0-3, 0-1), which juggled McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis at quarterback, committed six turnovers.
Leading by 21 points late in the third quarter, Wake Forest wiped out any realistic Florida State hopes by stopping Milton short of a first down on a fourth-and-2 run from the Deacons’ 11.
Western Michigan 44, Pittsburgh 41
PITTSBURGH — Kaleb Eleby threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns in Western Michigan’s stunning win.
La’Darius Jefferson ran for 78 yards and two scores for the Broncos (2-1), who arrived at Heinz Field as a 15-point underdog and left with their first victory over a Power Five school in five years.
Kenny Pickett tossed six touchdowns and threw for 382 yards to move past Hall of Famer Dan Marino into second place on the school’s all-time passing list, but Pitt (2-1) fell flat a week after its victory at Tennessee.
Pickett’s last TD pass tied Tom Savage for the second most in a game in school history.
Boston College 28, Temple 3
PHILADELPHIA — Pat Garwo, Travis Levy and Dennis Grosel scored rushing touchdowns for Boston College.
Grosel — who stepped into the quarterback spot following the injury to starter Phil Jurkovec during last week’s win over UMass — also added a touchdown pass to Jaden Williams.
The Eagles (3-0) sacked Temple quarterback Justin Lynch four times and held the Owls to 2-for-13 on third-down attempts.
Temple (1-2) got a 33-yard field goal by Rory Bell early in the fourth quarter to prevent BC’s first road shutout since 2008.
Duke 30, Northwestern 23
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke did all its scoring in the first half, including three first-quarter touchdowns, and held on for the win over Northwestern (1-2).
Gunnar Holmberg led the Blue Devils (2-1) to scores on six of their first eight possessions and finished 31-for-44 for 314 yards and a TD. Mateo Durant ran for 143 yards but fumbled twice.
Duke picked off Wildcats starter Hunter Johnson three times before he was pulled for Andrew Marty. Marty suffered an upper body injury in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Ryan Hilinski.
Syracuse 62, Albany 24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Sean Tucker scored five touchdowns — four in the first half — and the Syracuse defense recorded eight sacks and yielded just 135 total yards.
Playing without leading wide receiver Taj Harris, who was out with an undisclosed injury, the Orange (2-1) amassed 623 yards of offense.
Tucker had 255 total yards, 134 on the ground and 121 receiving. The Orange defense held the Great Danes (0-3) to two first downs and 67 yards in the first 30 minutes.