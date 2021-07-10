Chase Hungate got his college worries out of the way early and enjoyed his senior season of baseball.
It was a season worth remembering.
Hungate, who plans to play his collegiate baseball next spring at Virginia Commonwealth, was a star on a star-studded team in 2021, helping the Falcons win the Region 3D championship and advance to the VHSL Class 3 championship game.
The recent Abingdon grad finished the pandemic-shortened season with a 7-1 pitching record and 1.17 ERA along with a .426 batting average, 24 RBIs and a home run.
For his efforts, Hungate was selected the Times News Southwest Virginia baseball player of the year.
He heads up a 22-member All-Southwest Virginia squad composed of players from the Mountain 7 and Cumberland districts.
The coach of the year is Gate City skipper Jonathon Salyer.
Salyer guided the Class 2 Blue Devils to a tie for second place in the Mountain 7 District regular-season standings, behind only Class 3 Abingdon. Gate City advanced to the district tournament semifinals before the tournament was canceled because of weather.
In the Region 2D tournament, Salyer’s squad earned wins over Richlands and Virginia High before losing the regional title game to eventual state champion Lebanon.