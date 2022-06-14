Ethan Gibson had another solid year on the mound and at the plate for Abingdon.

As the Falcons’ star pitcher, he compiled a 12-0 mark with a 0.919 ERA, recording a 109 strikeouts in leading his team to a second straight Region 3D championship and VHSL Class 3 runner-up finish.

At the plate, Gibson batted .472 with six home runs and 36 RBIs.

The Virginia Tech commit did it all on the diamond this spring, and he’s only a junior.

The outstanding season earned Gibson the distinction as the Times News Southwest Virginia baseball player of the year.

The All-Southwest Virginia baseball team is composed of players from the Times News coverage area, the Mountain 7 and Cumberland districts, as well as Virginia High from the Southwest District.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mark Francisco, who guided Abingdon to a 25-3 season and a second straight trip to the state championship game, is the Southwest Virginia coach of the year.

With Francisco at the helm, the Falcons have reached the state tournament four straight seasons (2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022). The 2020 season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

Francisco’s Falcons also won their second straight Region 3D and Mountain 7 District titles.

ON THE MOUND

In addition to Gibson, the pitching staff on the Times News Southwest Virginia team features:

Abingdon's Jett Humphreys

• Abingdon freshman Jett Humphreys, who finished 6-1 with a 1.52 ERA. He struck out 80.

Wise Central's Robbie Wilson

• Wise Central junior Robbie Wilson, whose record was unblemished. Wilson went 8-0 with one save, had a 1.53 ERA and recorded 60 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings of work.

• John Battle freshman Evan Hankins, who carried an ERA of just over 2.00 going into state tournament play.

• Thomas Walker junior Cameron Grabeel, named the pitcher of the year for Region 1D and the Cumberland District.

Wise Central's Tyson Tester

AROUND THE DIAMOND

The team’s infield consists of catcher Blake Jones, a senior from Eastside who batted .403 with three home runs and 30 RBIs; first baseman Tyson Tester, a Central senior who hit .423 with two home runs and 33 RBIs; second baseman Jack Ferguson, an Abingdon senior who carried a .383 batting average with a home run and 26 RBIs for the Region 3D champs; third baseman Preston Joyner, a Central senior who boasted a .500 batting average with two home runs and 25 RBIs; and Brayden Cox, who hit .387 with 17 RBIs and 14 stolen bases during his freshman season at Gate City.

Gate City's Brayden Cox

OUTFIELDERS AND DH

Wise Central's Logan Sartin

The outfielders are Logan Sartin, a Central senior who compiled a .412 batting average, two home runs, 20 RBIs and 23 stolen bases; Christopher Steele, an Eastside sophomore who batted .420 and drove in 24 runs; and Union senior Alex Richardson, who hit .432.

Abingdon senior Cole Lambert is the team’s designated hitter after batting .405 with three home runs and 29 RBIs.

AT-LARGE HONOREES

Gate City's Ryan Jessee 
Gate City's Luke Bledsoe

Nine players round out the team as at-large selections. They are: J.I. Burton senior Jaymen Buchanan and junior Daunte Keys, John Battle freshman Porter Gobble and senior Will Purifoy, Gate City sophomore Luke Bledsoe and senior Ryan Jessee, Central junior Ashton Bolling, Eastside junior Eli McCoy and Lee High junior Bryce Moritz.

Eastside's Eli McCoy

OTHER SPORTS SUPERLATIVES

Other athletes impressed on ballfields and courts throughout Southwest Virginia this spring. Those Times News superlatives are, by sport:

Gate City's Alex Eastman

BOYS SOCCER

Player of the year: Alex Eastman, Gate City

Union's Malachi Jenkins was a top track star as well as a top soccer goalkeeper for the Bears.

Goalkeeper of the year: Malachi Jenkins, Union.

Coach of the year: Reid Anderson, Abingdon

Union's Emma Hemphill scored a program record 60 goals and added 24 assists.
Union's Gracie Gibson

GIRLS SOCCER

Player of the year: Emma Hemphill, Union.

Goalkeeper of the year: Gracie Gibson, Union.

Coach of the year: James Hemphill, Union.

Wise Central's Maddox Reynolds

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Runner of the year: Maddox Reynolds, Wise Central

Union's Keyandre Davis

Field event athlete of the year: Keyandre Davis, Union.

Coach of the year: Tim Thomas, Union.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Wise Central's Emmah McAmis

Runner of the year: Emmah McAmis, Wise Central

Lee High's Cassidy Hammonds

Field event athlete of the year: Cassidy Hammonds, Lee High.

Coach of the year: Laura Jones, John Battle.

BOYS TENNIS

John Battle's Nathan Spurling

Player of the year: Nathan Spurling, John Battle.

Coach of the year: Tim Sholes, John Battle.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wise Central's Jaida Meade

Player of the year: Jaida Meade, Wise Central.

Coach of the year: Angie Duncan, Wise Central.

The All-SW Virginia softball team will appear in Thursday’s edition.

Tags

