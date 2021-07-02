ABINGDON — Baseball is a way of life for Chase Hungate.
The recent Abingdon grad and Virginia Commonwealth signee comes from a long line of collegiate baseball players.
Carrying on the family tradition, he made the most of his senior year on both the diamond and the basketball court.
Hungate, the Region 3D and Mountain 7 District player of the year in baseball and a first-team all-region and all-district pick in basketball, is the Times News Southwest Virginia male athlete of the year.
IN THE GENES
Hungate’s grandfather played at Kent State. His father played at Old Dominion and Radford, and his brother is playing at Liberty after transferring from Florida State.
So Chase Hungate signing to play baseball at the next level was not a surprise.
“Baseball has always been my sport of choice,” he said. “My family has been very supportive of my decision. They’ve always said it was my decision.”
This past season was bittersweet for Hungate and his Falcons teammates. He helped lead a senior-laden team that finished as the VHSL Class 3 runner-up following a 6-3 loss to Independence.
The journey produced a 17-1 record and Region 3D and Mountain 7 District championships.
Hungate, a right-handed pitcher, boasted a 7-1 record and a 0.972 ERA heading into the state championship. He also swung a lethal bat, compiling a .442 batting average with one home run and 23 RBIs.
The stats are nice, but so are the memories Hungate and his teammates started making long before they reached the high school level.
“A lot of us have been together ever since we were little kids and playing baseball,” he noted.
As far as losing the state championship game, Hungate said it was tough for the whole team.
“It taught us a lesson on fighting through hard times,” he said. “We were just blessed to have a great year and to have a chance to play.”
MORE HARDWARE
Hungate also played a key role in Abingdon’s basketball team advancing to the state championship game this year.
Bolstered by Hungate’s averages of 16.9 points and seven rebounds, the Falcons won the Region 3D title and advanced through the state semifinals before falling short against Hopewell in the finals, 58-55.
It, too, was a disappointing loss. But again, Hungate said having the opportunity to play at a high level in a pandemic-ridden year was a blessing.