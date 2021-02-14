ABINGDON — Aaron Williams coached Abingdon coach Aaron Williams directed the Falcons to a 72-59 win over Northside on Saturday in the Region 3D boys basketball championship game.
The win gives Williams regional championships at two Southwest Virginia schools. He won Region 1D championship at J.I. Burton two years ago.
Jake Thacker led Abingdon with 27 points and six assists in Saturday’s regional win, while Chase Hungate had 22 points and seven assists and Evan Ramsey added 11 points for the Falcons (13-1).
Abingdon will host the winner of Sunday’s Spotswood - Liberty Christian game Wednesday in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals.
REGION 1D GIRLS
HONAKER 65, THOMAS WALKER 49
EWING — Akilah Boyd led four Honaker players to finish in double figures as Honaker, the defending VHSL Class 2 state co-champion, claimed the regional title.
Leanna McNulty finished with 17 points, while Lara McClanahan added 13 points and Halie Hilton scored 12.
Thomas Walker (16-2) got 13 points from Lakin Burke.