First place is on the line in the Mountain 7 District when Abingdon travels to Ridgeview on Friday.
In other words, it’s just another night of football in the Mountain 7.
“The M7 is a competitive district. Each week you have big games that can decide and impact playoff seeding and district championships,” Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller said. “The district has some of the best talent and coaches in the state. You have to bring your A-game every night.”
Tiller’s Wolfpack (6-1, 3-1) beat Wise Central in another big district game earlier this year but later fell to Union in another key M7 contest.
Now, Ridgeview hosts Abingdon (6-1, 3-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. in Clintwood in a game that will go a long way in determining a district champion.
If the Wolfpack win, they would be tied with Abingdon and Union atop the standings, with Wise Central and Gate City just a game back with two weeks left in the regular season.
Abingdon could take a big step toward the Mountain 7 title with a win at Wolfpack Stadium, but the Falcons face another tough test on Oct. 29 when they host Union.
The challenges come every week for the teams in the Mountain 7, Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said.
“Our players love to compete and that is what you have to do in this district week in and week out,” he said. “You can tell that every team in the district has put the work in.”
Both coaches agree that whoever takes control early in the game will have the advantage.
“We will have to control the line of scrimmage, force turnovers and limit their drives,” Tiller said. “We need to run our offense, limit penalties and turnovers and get the offense rolling early in the game.”
Said Amburgey: “Usually only four or five plays end up deciding games like this. We will need a couple of those to go our way. Whether it’s a key turnover or a big explosive play that gets the momentum on our side.”
GATE CITY at JOHN BATTLE
Gate City (3-4, 1-2 Mountain 7) is on the playoff bubble.
A road victory over Battle (0-6, 0-3) would put the Blue Devils in good shape to make the cut.
LEE HIGH at WISE CENTRAL
Lee High (3-4, 0-3) is likewise on the playoff bubble, but the road to the postseason is a bumpy one. The Generals have games against John Battle and Abingdon left on the schedule.
Central (4-3, 2-2) is looking to finish the regular season strong after a midseason slump. Victories over Lee then Gate City and Grundy would put the Warriors in a good spot for the postseason.
RICHLANDS at UNION
It’s a meeting between traditional rivals, which means it will be an exciting contest at Bullitt Park.
Union (5-2) can ill afford to look past Richlands (3-3) ahead of its crucial Mountain 7 contest against Abingdon next week.
CASTLEWOOD at J.I. BURTON
Disappointing may be the best to describe the season for both squads, and this game could be a turnaround for the winner.
Castlewood is still in the hunt for at least a share of the Cumberland District title. After playing the Raiders (0-7, 0-2), the Blue Devils (2-4, 1-1) host Twin Springs on Tuesday, go to Pikeville, Kentucky, on Oct. 29, and end the regular season on Nov. 5 at league rival Eastside.