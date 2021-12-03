Abingdon football coach Garrett Amburgey is boldly taking his club where it has only gone once before.
And a monumental task lies ahead.
The Falcons (12-1) meet unbeaten and top-ranked Liberty Christian Academy in Saturday’s VHSL Class 3 semifinal at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg. Toe will meet leather at 2 p.m.
The winner advances to the state championship game against either Phoebus or Brentsville District next Saturday.
“Winning a region championship last week for the first time in 42 years was a very special game for these kids, all the people at Falcon Stadium that night and the community,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said.
LAST TIME IN SEMIFINALS
The Falcons claimed their first region title since 1979 last week with a 28-14 win over three-time defending region champion Lord Botetourt.
The win was the first for Amburgey’s squad over the Cavaliers in four tries and it sent the Daleville squad home with his first regional playoff loss since 2017.
Abingdon's history this deep in the postseason is slim. Only the 1979 squad has reached this level, losing at Jefferson Forest 10-7 in the old Group AA semis under Bob Buchanan
Buchanan went 33-11 record in his four seasons at Abingdon, setting the school record for wins in a season.
Amburgey is 32-11 record in his first four seasons, and with a win this year's team would break the school record for wins.
No team from Washington County has reached a state title game in football.
YOU AGAIN?
In this calendar year, Abingdon has played for the state basketball and baseball championships — both at home and both losses.
Those state title game marches have a common thread: semifinal wins over Liberty Christian.
“It is really interesting that we’re playing a team that is that far away from for the third time in the semifinals, but that’s a testament to how balanced both athletic programs are,” Amburgey said.
In a rarity, Abingdon junior running back Jack Ferguson played in both finals. He'll hit the gridiron for Saturday's football semifinal.
“I love when guys play other sports. I played baseball in high school, too,” Amburgey said. “Jack is a great player for us back there at safety. You can tell he’s a really good athlete when he hits someone.”
WHAT THE FALCONS FACE
The Bulldogs (12-0) faced a gauntlet of a schedule that included Seminole District teams like Heritage Lynchburg, perennial Class 4 power E.C. Glass and state quarterfinalist Brookville twice.
They feature senior offensive tackle Zach Rice, a North Carolina commit who is rated as the top tackle in the country by 247sports. Rice stands at a towering 6-foot-6, weighs in at 315 pounds and received offers from nearly every major program.
“(Rice) is a really good football player. He’s got the size, strength and the skill that you need to play at the level that he’s going to play at,” Amburgey said.
The Bulldogs have outscored their opposition 572-153. That margin is mostly thanks to the complementary play of dual-threat and state top-rated senior quarterback Davis Lane, a Virginia commit, and running back Jaylin Belford, who's received a preferred walk-on spot from UNC.
Tight end Dillon Stowers, an Army commit, adds to the high-octane offense.
“It’s kind of like looking in the mirror when we watch film of them,” Amburgey said. “They run a 3-4 scheme on defense and so do we. They run a pro-style offense and go under center a lot and so do we. That has really helped us in preparation because our guys are familiar with it.”
Frank Rocco has won at multiple levels in 18 seasons at LCA. The Bulldogs won six Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships and went 112-12 under Rocco before moving to the VHSL in 2015.
LCA since is 44-29 and in the state semifinals for a second straight season.
“You know when you’re still playing and people are putting Christmas trees up and decorating for the holidays that you’re playing a really good team,” Amburgey said.
LCA is seeking to become the first private school to reach a VHSL final.
“It’s been a tremendous journey and we’re grateful to be a member of the VHSL,” Rocco said. “When we were in the VISAA, we were traveling all over the place and we couldn’t develop any crosstown rivalries. Moving into the VHSL and the Seminole District, we’re playing eight other schools with great athletic programs all within eight miles of each other.”
WHAT THE BULLDOGS FACE
Senior running back Malique Hounshell shattered Abingdon's single-season rushing record, which had stood since 2004. He has 1,464 yards and 23 touchdowns with a 6.9 per carry average.
“It is kind of looking at a mirror image of your own team,” Rocco said. “Abingdon might be a little bit bigger than us at some spots.”
Quarterback Cole Lambert — after missing the first two games recovering from a broken leg — has 1,677 yards and 18 touchdowns. He's completing 64.8% of his passes.
No Abingdon player has made two bigger plays in Abingdon’s last two playoff wins than Haynes Carter.
In the shootout against Bassett, Carter recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for the Falcons’ first score of the game. Against Lord Botetourt, Carter both blocked the punt and scored on the fumble return to give his squad a huge momentum boost in the third quarter.
“When you’ve made it this far, you have to be sound in all three phases of the game,” Rocco said. “Abingdon is very creative in everything they do. They have two kickers in No. 21 (Timmy Jessee) and No. 42 (Toby Reid). Jessee is the more athletic one that kicks the squibs and punts.
“They have the kind of special teams that can put someone on edge.”
When Abingdon has needed a clutch play in the passing game, the target most often has been 6-3 senior Peyton McClanahan. In last week’s game, he reeled in an 8-yard gain on fourth-and-6 that kept a late scoring drive alive. He has caught 38 passes for 647 yards and nine touchdowns.