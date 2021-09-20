BRISTOL, Va. — Abingdon kept rolling on the links Monday.
Led by freshman Connor Brummitt, the defending VHSL Class 3 golf champions won another Mountain 7 District championship.
Brummitt shot a career-best 3-under-par 69 to take medalist honors at The Virginian Golf Club.
“The greens were pretty tough,” Brummitt said. “I was fine on the fairways. It was nice.”
He said the key to his team’s success is solid play from everyone on the squad, which also features Caleb Brummitt, Connor’s older brother, Grace Addison, Will Watson, Jack Cook and Dalton Minnick.
“It’s really solid. Everybody can shoot in the 70s,” Caleb Brummitt said. “It’s just great. We’ve got a really solid team.”
The victory came in dominant fashion. The Falcons shot 288, 55 strokes ahead of second-place Gate City.
Abingdon advanced to the Sept. 28 Region 3D championships at Draper Valley Golf Course, just north of Wytheville.
BLUE DEVILS TAKE TOP CLASS 2 SPOT
Because the Falcons compete in Class 3, two Class 2 squads from the district advanced to the Region 2D tournament scheduled for Sept. 28 at Lonesome Pine Country Club near Big Stone Gap.
Gate City, the top Class 2 team in the district during the regular season, had already earned one of the Mountain 7’s two spots in the 2D tournament. But the Blue Devils added some momentum heading into the regionals with a strong showing in the district championship.
Led by Ethan Dishner’s 1-under 71, the Blue Devils were the top-finishing Class 2 squad.
“It was pretty solid,” Dishner said of his round. “I putted really well today. I struck the ball well. I hit 17 greens in regulation.”
Because Gate City had already qualified for regional play, Dishner said he was able to relax a little more Monday.
“I just wanted to come in here and have fun on this good course,” he said. “I wasn’t nervous. I just came in having fun.”
John Battle, led by Tanner Hunigan, was the second Class 2 team from the Mountain 7 to advance after a highly competitive tournament. The Trojans shot 372 to hold off Wise Central (374), Lee High (378) and Lee High (380).
Ridgeview (422) rounded out the team standings.
PLAY ON
Five golfers not on the top two teams advancing to the 2D tournament qualified for regional play as individuals.
Central’s Jack England led the group of five after shooting a 76.
Lee High’s Caleb Leonard (79) and Jake Leonard (84) and Union’s Luke Slagle (89) and Jacob Day (91) also moved on to regionals.
