BRISTOL, Va. — The Abingdon cross country boys team checked off another box on its road to Salem at Wednesday’s Region 3D championships on the historic Sugar Hollow Park 3-mile course.
The top three teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next weekend’s Class 3 state meet in Salem.
Senior Isaac Thiessen won his second consecutive individual title, becoming just the third Falcon to ever win multiple region individual titles, joining older brother Karl and Griff Graves.
“I wasn’t too nervous this time, to be honest, and I was excited to come out here and see what the team did as a whole,” Thiessen said. “I didn’t really have a plan coming into this race, and I was just going to go with how it unfolded.”
The Falcons also won the team title by amassing a low score of 26 points. It is the first regional title for Abingdon’s boys since 2006.
“This has been a long time coming,” Abingdon coach Allyson Newton said. “It’s a very special day. These kids have worked extremely hard, and several of the boys circled this date on their calendar years ago.
“This has been a goal. Coach (Don) Cumbow and I saw this coming down the pipe three years ago, and we knew it was coming.”
After Theissen, fellow senior Dylan Phillips followed in runner-up position (15:51.3) followed by Rives Boltwood (fourth in 16:21.0), Jack Bundy (eighth in 16:32.8) and Gregory Poisson (11th in 17:07.6).
The Falcons won by a healthy margin of 39 points over Christiansburg. Lord Botetourt was third with 84 points.
The five individuals that qualified for state were Northside’s Ryan Connelly, Tunstall’s Charles Hearp, Cave Spring’s Liam Schopf and Benja Bravo and Staunton River’s Sam Weddle.
“This program would not be where it is without Coach (Brent) Swiney,” Newton said. “From coaching with Coach (Don) Cumbow for many years to going to coach with (Brent), it has been an easy transition. He has meant a lot to this program.”
LADY FALCONS END DROUGHT
Abingdon’s girls had not qualified for the state meet since 2006, but that all changed on Wednesday.
Junior Makaleigh Jessee won her second individual title, matching the one from 2019 by covering the course in 18:16.2. She is just the fourth individual region champion from Abingdon and only the second to win multiple titles, joining Colleen Crawford, who won old Region IV in 1992 and 1994.
“I felt great about my race,” Jessee said. “We’ve been working hard for this and it was a goal of mine to put down a fast time here this season.
“This one is more special because I get to go with my team. All season, this was our goal and it feels great to finally be able to achieve that.”
The Lady Falcons won the team title easily with 51 points, which was their first since 2005. Following Jessee were Aleah Dorn (fourth in 19:37.0), Josie Jackson (seventh in 19:54.1), Cecilia Johnson (15th in 20:51.7) and Kelli Garrett (25th in 22:18.2).
Hidden Valley, who had won the last four regional titles, failed to qualify and finished sixth with 130 points. Christiansburg was runner-up with 82 while Lord Botetourt was third with 88.
It is the first time since 2005 that Abingdon has swept both team titles.
“To get a team is extremely special,” Newton said. “I was there the first time that they didn’t qualify, and I saw the heartache and heartbreak. To go from then to now on the total opposite side is very special.”
The individuals that qualified for state were Cave Spring’s Jessica Palisca, Hidden Valley’s Sophia Pineda and Sadie Wagner along with William Byrd’s Olivia Hurd and Bassett’s Sienna Bailey.