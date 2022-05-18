BIG STONE GAP — Meet records tumbled and streaks were snapped on a picture-perfect day at Bullitt Park in the Mountain 7 District outdoor track and field championships.
The top six individuals and the top three relays not counting Abingdon advance to next week’s Region 2D meet at Virginia High.
Abingdon swept the boys and girls team titles, winning by landslide margins on both sides.
The boys halted Union’s seven-year winning streak, giving the Bears their first district loss since the league was formed in 2017. The Falcons racked up 179 points, beating the scoring record and beat Union by 68.
The Lady Falcons won their third consecutive district title with 156 points, beating out runner-up Ridgeview (97).
FALCONS SHATTER MEET RECORDS
There were no meet records set in the field events, but previous best marks fell once things moved to the track.
The Abingdon 4x800-meter relay quartet of Isaac Thiessen, Jack Bundy, Bramley Childress and Dylan Phillips beat the old meet record that had stood since 2017 with a finishing time of 8:55.06.
In the 100 dash, Abingdon’s Xander Brown shattered the meet record with a blistering 10.97 and also won the 200 in a record time of 22.01.
On the girls side, Abingdon’s Josie Jackson broke 60 seconds for the first time in the 400, running 59.34 and blasted by the old meet record that had stood since 2015.
Lady Falcons’ distance sensation Makaleigh Jessee easily won the 800 (2:26.54) and set a meet record in the 1,600 with a time of 5:13.51.
“Coming into it, we decided to not take it too hard because of the lack of competition, looking at it more as a workout,” Jessee said. “I was excited to go out the first half and see what I could do. I went out fast and tried to hold on, but that didn’t work out.”
TURNING POINT
Coming out of the field events, the Union boys had a slight lead in the team standings.
The Abingdon boys went from two points behind to 28 points ahead by scoring five of the first six places in the 1,600. After that, the rest of the meet was simply a formality.
Phillips took the win, running 4:29.47 and was followed closely by Bundy (4:29.57) while Thiessen (4:33.54), Greg Poisson (4:39.84) and Rives Boltwood (4:44.53) rounded out the big event.
Phillips and Bundy also swept the first two places in the 800.
Childress dashed away from teammates Poisson and Boltwood in the 3,200, winning in 10:17.81.
Abingdon’s Aleah Dorn won the girls 3,200 in 12:52.76.
BEAVERS’ BIG DAY
One of the busiest people at the meet had to be Ridgeview’s Brandon Beavers.
The Wolfpack junior turned in wins in the long jump (20-3) and 400 (52.42) while also scoring in the 100 (second in 11.29), 200 (second in 23.07), high jump (third; 5-8) and triple jump (fifth; 38-0).
“Everybody knows the 400 is my race and I come in expecting to win,” Beavers said. “I’ve put in a lot of work during practice and it’s paid off. I just picked up the long jump about two weeks ago. Coach Mike (Owens) thought I’d be good at it. He taught me the basics and just went with it.”
REYNOLDS DOUBLE DIPS
To absolutely nobody’s surprise, Wise Central senior standout hurdler Maddox Reynolds won both the 110s and 300s with relative ease.
He missed his own meet record from 2019 in the shorter version but still ran a solid time of 15.74.
In the 300s, he crossed the line in 42.14 seconds, over two-and-a-half ticks ahead of second place.
“When I got to the hurdles, I was trying to not have a bad start like last week,” Reynolds said. “I had a smooth, clean race and I was hoping for a little bit faster of a time. It wasn’t my fastest, but it was enough to win.”
OUT HERE IN THE FIELDS
Lee High sophomore Cassidy Hammonds — in her first year of track — won the long jump (16-3½) and triple jump (34-5¼) while also placing third in the 100 hurdles and runner-up in the 300s. She was also fourth in the 100 dash (13.31).
“It is a pretty loaded plate for me, but I’ve pushed through it all season,” Hammonds said. “It’s definitely been something to adjust to, but my coaches have been helping me so much trying to adjust to everything.”
John Battle’s Jada Samuel had a standout day on all fronts, winning the high jump in a new personal best of 5 feet, the 100 hurdles (17.07) and establishing a meet record in the 300 hurdles (48.72).
“Coming down, I didn’t expect a huge (personal best) today in the high jump,” Samuel said. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to go, but I’m glad I was able to have a whole four-inch personal best.”
Gate City’s Riley Houseright double-dipped by winning the shot put (34-9½) and discus (113-10). She is gunning to defend her Class 2 state title in the shot put in two weeks in Harrisonburg.
“I’m throwing consistently in discus and that’s better than what it has been,” Houseright said. “My day was good. I’m glad it was warm because that helps a lot. I’m excited about trying to defend my title. I’m just hoping that I can pull through and do it.”
Union’s Keyandre Davis was also a double-winner in the shot put (46-4) and discus (142-0).
OTHER NOTABLES
Abingdon’s Chloe Odum won the 100 dash in 12.73, narrowly missing the meet record by three one-hundredths of a second.
Wise Central’s Emmah McAmis also came close to beating the meet record in the 200 by three-tenths of a second, running 26.81 for the win.
Union’s Malachi Jenkins won the high jump with a clearance of 6-2.
Wise Central’s Alec Gent won the triple jump with a leap of 39-5.