BRISTOL — Wednesday was a good day for Abingdon cross country at Sugar Hollow Park.
The Falcons boys team executed its plan to perfection, finishing with a perfect score, while junior Makaleigh Jessee won her third consecutive Mountain 7 District championship, a feat never before accomplished in the conference.
PERFECT ON THE COURSE
Abingdon senior Isaac Theissen finished the course with a time of 15:55 to win his second straight Mountain 7 championship.
Dylan Phillips (16:27), Jack Bundy (16:40), Rives Boltwood (16:41) and Gregory Poisson (16:55) finished second through fifth to give the Falcons a perfect 15 team score.
“Our team plan was to have Dylan or me take the lead and just kind of hold everyone back,” Theissen said. “That way our team could stay up there in the front and then just drop a hard last mile so we could get a perfect score.”
Theissen said the course was in pretty good shape.
“It’s a good course,” he said. “It’s a tough course running up the hills. It normally slows you down a bit, but I think we all had a good showing today.”
Abingdon will host the Region 3D cross country championships on Nov. 3 on the same course.
ADVANCING TO REGION 2D
Union, which finished second in the district meet, along with Wise Central and Gate City, advanced to the Region 2D meet on Nov. 3 at Lincolnshire Park in Tazewell.
Union finished with a team score of 42, while Central had an 87 and Gate City finished with a 94.
Union’s Benjamin Hersel finished sixth in the district meet and had the fastest time among Class 2 runners with a 17:00.
Individual runners who qualified for the regional meet include: Graham Wiles, Zackary Poe, Noah Berger and William Monk of John Battle and Lee High’s Seth Cowden, Jacob Ely and Eli Penix.
JESSEE GAINS GOLD AGAIN
Abingdon’s girls team did not have a perfect score, but it did place the top four runners in the meet.
Jessee won the meet with a time of 18:42.
“We’ve been training really hard and looking forward to these races,” Jessee said. “We’re just excited and we’re looking forward to the region next week and hoping to throw down a fast time.”
Jessee was followed by Abingdon’s Aleah Dorn (19:56), Josie Jackson (20:36) and Cecilia Johnson (21:08) in the first four.
Wise Central’s Lydia Slemp broke up Abingdon’s chance at a perfect score by finishing fifth with a time of 21:29.
Abingdon recorded a team score of 17.
John Battle and Gate City were the only other Mountain 7 schools to have full teams compete in the district meet.
Battle finished second with a score of 42, while Gate City was third with a 74. Both teams qualified for next week’s Region 2D championships in Tazewell.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Ten runners not on a regional qualifying team also qualified for the regional championships.
Central’s Slemp led the 10. Other individuals qualifying include: Union’s Amelia Hamilton, Central’s Laykin Yates, Ridgeview’s Sagan Boyd, Central’s Sophia Stallard, Ridgeview’s Jocelyn Brown, Ridgeview’s Kylie Bostic, Lee High’s Mikah Woliver, Union’s Aslyn Litton and Ridgeview’s Ave Stanley.