ABINGDON — The Abingdon football team has set a high standard for the rest of the Mountain 7 District in recent seasons, and players like Peyton McClanahan are the reason.
The senior receiver is the district’s returning offensive player of the year, but you would never know it from his outlook. He’s foremost a “team-first” guy.
“I was honored to get that award last season, especially considering all the great players in the district and on our team,” McClanahan said.
“The very first thing I think of when I think of Peyton is high character,” fourth-year Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “He’s responsible and you can always count on him. He’s a great leader and those are qualities that help our football team all around.”
In the shortened spring season, McClanahan averaged 20 yards per catch in helping the Falcons advance to the second round of the VHSL Class 3 playoffs before suffering their first loss. Lord Botetourt ended their hopes of a perfect season.
“What Peyton was able to do at the receiver position last year was unbelievable because we didn’t throw a whole lot of screens or anything like that,” Amburgey said. “Those were all 20-plus-yard chunk plays.”
McClanahan is following in the footsteps of another Falcons great. Derrick Yates holds the single-season school record for touchdown receptions with 20 in 2015, and he went on to become Emory & Henry’s all-time leading receiver in terms of receptions, yards and touchdown catches.
“I looked up to guys like Derrick Yates growing up,” McClanahan said. “I came out here and watched him on Friday nights and he was a heck of a receiver. It’s an honor just to be mentioned in the same breath as guys like Derrick and Tyler Bailey.”
Amburgey’s crew has also had to adjust to being without senior quarterback Cole Lambert for at least the first part of the season. Lambert injured his leg during the baseball season but is hearing positive indications from doctors about his return.
McClanahan seems to be adjusting to the new signal-caller — whoever it may be — fairly well, according to Amburgey.
“It’s been a tough adjustment because Cole was such a big part of our offense,” McClanahan said. “The two younger guys are doing a great job and I’ll be happy to see either one of them.”
With 13 seniors on the roster and two running backs — Malique Hounshell and Bishop Cook — who also pose problems, the Falcons are loaded.
“It’s great having guys like Malique and Bishop because the defense has no idea what to expect,” McClanahan said. “We’re really balanced and we can hurt people on the ground and in the air.”
Abingdon is considered one of the preseason favorites to win the district championship, but in the Mountain 7, anything can happen.
Boasting a 6-foot-3, 170-pound frame with great length and superb hands, McClanahan unsurprisingly is receiving some college interest.
“We’ve talked to VMI and some Division II interest,” Amburgey said. “His route running is really good and he hardly ever drops a pass. If he drops one during practice, everyone looks at each other because it’s so rare.
“He’s got a bright future ahead of him for sure.”