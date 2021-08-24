JONESVILLE — Abingdon blistered the course under a scorching sun Tuesday to take a win in the first of three Mountain 7 District regular-season golf matches scheduled to be played at Cedar Hill Country Club.
Will Watson, Caleb Brummitt and Katie Hall each shot 3-under-par 68 and Grace Addison finished with an even-par 71 for the Class 3 Falcons' winning 275 total.
Gate City led the Class 2 teams with a 317. Ethan Dishner led the Blue Devils with a 74, and Brevan Spivey and Evan Lane carded 78s.
Jack England shot 73 to lead Wise Central to a third-place finish with a score of 358. Union, led by Luke Slagle’s 81, finished just two strokes back.
Lee High (373) was led by Caleb Leonard’s 76 and Jake Leonard’s 77. John Battle (394) and Ridgeview (409) rounded out the team scores.