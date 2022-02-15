ABINGDON — Payton Osborne, Haynes Carter and James Whited turned it loose and led Abingdon to a 78-58 win over Wise Central in the Mountain 7 District boys basketball tournament Tuesday night.
Whited had the hot hand early, hitting three first-quarter 3-pointers and finishing with 18 points. Osborne had 14 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, and Carter got hot in the second half, scoring 13 of his 20 points.
Ethan Collins led Wise Central with 18 points. Casey Dotson and Gavin Hall each added 12.
Ridgeview 64, John Battle 53
CLINTWOOD — The Wolfpack kept their season going with the Mountain 7 tournament win.
Chantz Robinette fired in 28 points to lead fourth-seeded Ridgeview (18-5). Cannon Hill added 17 points and Austin Mullins totaled 11.
Ridgeview will play top-seeded Union (17-5) on Thursday in the semifinals when the tournament moves to Big Stone Gap.
Evan Hankins scored 14 points and Gavin Ratliff chipped in with for the Trojans.
Cherokee 51, Morristown West 50
ROGERSVILLE — The Chiefs earned just their second win of the season behind 24 points from Colton McLain.
Teammate Connor Mowell added 12 points.
Cherokee (2-26) defeated Independent Athletic Ministry last week for its first win and will carry some momentum into Friday’s District 2-3A tournament play-in game against Claiborne at Hal Henard Gym in Greeneville. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Cherokee’s girls also will be playing Claiborne on Friday at 6 p.m. in another elimination game.
Sullivan East 85 Mountain Mission 44
BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley dropped five 3-pointers on Mountain Mission and finished with 33 points in the runaway regular-season win.
Three other Patriots players — Logan Murray (11), Braden Standbridge (10), Corbin Dickenson (10) — reached double figures in scoring. East built a 49-28 lead by halftime.
Mountain Mission got 11 points from Naol Muleta and 10 from Jacob Peters.
Knox Catholic 83, Providence Academy 67
KNOXVILLE — Presley Patterson gunned in 24 points to pace the Irish to the win over the Knights. Blue Cain totaled 21 points and B.J. Edwards added 17.
Thomas Messimer led Providence with 19 points and five 3-pointers. Jayme Peay added 12.