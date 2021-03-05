NORTON — In a game that became a battle in the trenches for most of the night, a dramatic, big-play offense made the difference.
Cole Lambert connected with Peyton McClanahan for a pair of touchdown to lift Abingdon (2-0, 2-0) to a 13-7 Mountain 7 District football win over Wise Central (1-1, 1-1) at Tommy McAmis Field.
NOT A LOT OF OFFENSE
Neither team managed to mount any serious drives and the defenses dominated from the opening kick.
“It was just the personality of the game,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “It was a slugfest. A heavyweight fight and both teams going at it.
“It was a great high school football game. It was just a slugfest. That was the style of games. You could feel it on both sides.”
Central coach Luke Owens found it to be a frustrating night.
“We’ve got to be more efficient offensively. That’s two weeks in a row and that’s on us,” Owens said. “And that’s on us. That game was 100% on us. I thought defensively we played great.
“We gave up a couple of balls, but we left the defense in bad positions a couple of times, you know, on the (shanked) punt and offensively we’ve just got to get to running the football a little better.
“We need to take care of us and that’s the big thing,” Owens added. “We got behind the sticks too many times and we’re not built for first-and-20. We’ve got to do a better job on first down. We’ve got to do a better job on hanging onto the football and not turning over the football at inopportune times.”
FALCONS STAR GROUNDED
Star running back Martin Lucas spent most of the first half on the Falcons’ bench after being hit in the ankle with a helmet.
Lucas was limited to 9 yards on three carries in the first quarter before being sidelined in the second.
Lucas, a William & Mary signee, returned in the second half and picked up a little less than 50 yards for the game, including two big carries near the end that resulted in two key Falcons first downs.
Central’s C.J. Crabtree finished with 73 yards on 15 carries.
GOING TO THE AIR
All three scores came via the passing game.
Central went up 7-0 just seconds into the second quarter when Ethan Mullins connected with Ben Brickey on a 35-yard touchdown pass and Ricardo Onate added the PAT kick.
Abingdon forged a 7-7 tie when Lambert found an open McClanahan in the corner of the end zone and Timmy Jessee kicked through the PAT with 2:40 left before halftime.
With 57 seconds left in the third quarter, Abingdon took the lead for good when Lambert again found McClanahan in the end zone, McClanahan making a one-handed, shoestring catch along the sideline for the score.
“The catch Peyton McClanahan made over there on our sideline was sensational,” Amburgey said. “It was just a great catch. He was able to pull it in on our sideline with one hand. It was just unbelievable.”
Neither team could move the ball far in the fourth and Abingdon held on for the win.
UP NEXT
Both teams are scheduled to be back on the gridiron next Friday. Abingdon is set to host Lee High and Central is at home against Gate City.
“We need to rip off three straight wins here,” Owens said. “We need to get ready for Gate City next week and get ready to rock and roll.”