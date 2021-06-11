ABINGDON — The prolific Abingdon baseball team played a tight game for a while Friday, but the cream eventually came to the top and the Falcons rolled to an 11-2 semifinal win over John Battle in Mountain 7 District tournament play.
“It was a really good game,” Falcons coach Mark Francisco said. “We haven’t played in over a week and I thought it was good for both teams.
“Battle played a good game and was only down 4-2 there in the sixth with the go-ahead run at the plate. We were able to put a good inning together there after that to open it up a little. But I think it was good for both teams to play and hopefully it will help us both as we move along in the postseason.”
The postseason looks very rosy for the unbeaten Falcons, who hold the top seed in next week’s Region 3D tournament. They’ve outscored the opposition 192-17 this season.
“We do have a talented team and we’ve had a good year, but our region is absolutely loaded and 3A baseball in Virginia is loaded,” Francisco said. “But these kids aren’t intimidated and they’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
TOURNAMENT OVER
The game closed the book on the Mountain 7 tournament because of the wet weather.
After Friday’s Gate City-Wise Central semifinal game was rained out and canceled, officials opted for a blind draw to determine the district top three seeds for the Region 2D playoffs. Gate City, John Battle and Central all finished 8-4 in regular-season Mountain 7 games.
The Blue Devils gained the top seed, followed by the Trojans and the Warriors. Lee is the district’s No. 4 seed.
BIG INNINGS
Abingdon had a four-run third inning and a seven-run sixth to control Battle.
The Falcons banged out 12 hits, including two apiece from Caleb Collins, Luke Francisco, Chase Hungate, Ethan Gibson and Jake Thacker.
After Battle opened a 1-0 lead, a two-run Gibson single and an RBI groundout by Jake O’Quinn helped Abingdon to its 4-1 edge.
Hungate mashed a two-run triple in the sixth-inning outburst, which also included a two-run double by Thacker.
Ethan Ketron reached base four times and scored two runs for Abingdon.
Relief pitcher Brant Boggs picked up the win with three innings of shutout work.
BATTLE CONTRIBUTORS
Bryson Almany and Ryan Mix both had RBIs for the Trojans, who finished with eight hits. Zach Smith bagged three of the hits, including a pair of doubles.
Noah Sills was the losing pitcher after allowing four runs in 2 1/3 innings.