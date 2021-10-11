The Abingdon golf team made it two in a row Monday in the VHSL Class 3 championships, the Falcons’ fifth crown in the past seven state tournaments.
Will Watson fired a 2-under-par 70 and Conner Brummitt shot a 71 to lead the Falcons to a winning 290 total at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
Grace Addison shot 73 and Caleb Brummitt 74 to complete Abingdon’s scoring.
Hidden Valley finished second after a 314. Lafayette (325), Spotswood (326) and Brentsville District (331) rounded out the top five.
CASTLEWOOD 3RD IN CLASS 1
Castlewood’s hopes for a Class 1 title fell short at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.
The Blue Devils battled back from a slow start before settling for third. Their 352 total was three strokes behind second- place Galax. Lancaster won the title after a 342.
The Blue Devils have only one senior, Coleman Cook, who played in the state championship each year of his high school career. Cook qualified as an individual his freshman and sophomore years and advanced with his team the past two seasons.
With five of six starters back next season, Blue Devils coach Jeff Cook has high expectations again.
“We should be back again next year,” Cook said. “We know what to do and we know what’s out there. Practice hard and come back.
“That was a little bit of the difference. We didn’t handle the pressure.”
Cook has plenty of reasons to be proud of his program.
“Back-to-back region titles. We’ve won the district three years in a row. You can’t feel bad,” he said. You’re up here competing for state championships.”
Abby Bradley led the Blue Devils with a 78.
“We all knew coming in that we had the ability to win the championship, but it was tough today,” an emotional Bradley said. “I didn’t shoot what I hoped to on the front, but I turned it around on the back. I stayed with it and tried to keep going.”
Ben Pittman and Claire Beitel each shot a 76 to lead Lancaster.