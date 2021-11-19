ABINGDON — Special teams often don’t get the notoriety they should, but the Abingdon football team is thanking its lucky stars for them in Friday’s Region 3D semifinal matchup against Bassett.
The home-standing Falcons (11-1) edged out the high-powered Bengals 42-34, and the win was due in no small part to the play of the special teams.
Abingdon senior running back Malique Hounshell had a standout game, rushing for 167 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. During the game, he surpassed the Abingdon single-season rushing record that was previously held by Isaiah Ellison that had stood since 2004. He went over 1,300 yards during the contest.
“I can’t say enough about Malique Hounshell and Bishop Cook,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “They had some great running back play tonight.
“Both of them had great runs and great cuts. It’s going to be a fun film to watch.”
The Falcons will go for their first region title since 1979 when they host Lord Botetourt next week. Abingdon lost to the Cavaliers in the spring version of the Region 3D title bout.
“It feels great to be going to the region again,” Amburgey said. “I’m proud of the guys and they battled tonight. We got there in the spring and we wanted to get back there.
“They wanted it.”
BIG SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYS
Abingdon got the ball to start and had a good drive going before a fumble in Bassett territory halted the march.
The Bengals (9-3) went three-and-out on the ensuing possession.
Abingdon’s Timmy Jessee burst through the line to block the punt that rolled into the end zone and was recovered by Haynes Carter for the score.
“We always talk about who is going to get the party started for us, and we got a blocked kick right out of the gate,” Amburgey said. “It ended up being a one-score game, so that was pretty big.”
To start the second half, Bassett fumbled the kickoff, and Abingdon’s Cook pounced on the ball on the Bengals’ 41 yard line.
Carter went the distance on the next play to put the Falcons up two scores with 11:47 left in the third.
In the fourth, the Falcons recovered a pair of Bassett onside kicks that proved to be crucial, including the one with under two minutes left that sealed the deal.
“That was close there at the end,” Amburgey said. “Keeping with the special teams, we punt there at the end and we had a good snap and Timmy Jessee had a great punt.
“That was special teams coming up huge.”
STATS FOR ABINGDON
Quarterback Cole Lambert finished the game 10-for-14 for 161 yards through the air and running for a pair of crucial fourth-down conversions with a quarterback sneak.
Senior wide receiver Peyton McClanahan caught six passes for 87 yards while Hounshell had one catch for 42.
Carter totaled 79 yards on four total touches and two scores.
Cook totaled 62 yards on six rushing attempts and one touchdown with 3:23 left in the game.
“That got us two scores late and it was a great counter play,” Amburgey said. “When he puts his foot in the ground, he can really go.”
Sophomore kicker Toby Reid broke the single-season record for made extra points late in the contest.
STATS FOR BASSETT
Senior running back Simeon Walker-Muse had a big night for the Bengals, running for 188 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown.
“He’s a special football player,” Amburgey said. “He runs the ball really well.”
Junior quarterback Ja’Ricious Hairston ran the ball 18 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns. He was also 8-of-15 through the air for 150 yards and two scores.
Wide receiver Elijah Stokes caught six passes for 68 yards and a score. Jacob Gilbert had the other receiving score for Bassett.