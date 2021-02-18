Abingdon will make its first appearance in a boys basketball state championship in 55 years Saturday when the Falcons (14-1) host Hopewell.
The Region 3D champion Falcons clinched their spot in the state title contest Wednesday with a 58-55 victory over Liberty Christian Academy.
Hopewell advanced to the state title game with a 71-44 state semifinal win over Independence Wednesday.
Jake Thacker led Abingdon’s scorers with 22 points, while Chase Hungate had 20 points and five assists and 6-foot-11 sophomore Evan Ramsey had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Emory and Henry signee Jalen Leftwich led LCA with 19 points, while Haddon Smith had 18 and Sulley Holmes finished with 16.