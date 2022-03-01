LYNCHBURG — The banner year for Abingdon running continued on Tuesday at the VHSL Class 3 indoor track and field championships.
Abingdon’s boys won the team title with a total of 97 points inside the Liberty’s Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex, outdistancing runner-up Heritage of Lynchburg by 34 points.
The Falcons become the second boys team from far Southwest Virginia ever to win an indoor state title. They joined Patrick Henry, which won the combined Class 1 and 2 meet in 2018.
The top eight in each event made all-state.
“This was a special experience for our kids and this is a very special time for our program,” Abingdon coach Brent Swiney said. “We’ve worked the entire season for this.”
The Falcons — who dominated the Class 3 cross country meet in the fall — are now two-thirds of the way home on the journey for a “triple crown.”
The distance crew provided the bulk of the points for Abingdon, which got big days from seniors Isaac Thiessen and Dylan Phillips.
Phillips got the first individual victory of the day for his team when he won the 1,600 meters, crossing the line in 4:21.96. Thiessen was runner- up in 4:22.65, and sophomore Jack Bundy crossed in third with a time of 4:25.55.
“Our distance crew came up big all meet long,” Swiney said. “Getting 24 points in the 1,600 to start off was huge.”
In the 3,200, Thiessen won in a meet-record 9:32.47 and Bundy was second in 9:48.07. Rives Boltwood also scored some major points with his fifth-place finish (9:54.66).
Earlier in the day, star sprinter Xander Brown was the runner-up in the 55 dash with a personal best of 6.40 seconds. Individual winner Kenneth Crawford of Heritage blitzed the rubber with a sizzling time of 6.37 seconds, which broke the state meet record by two one-hundredths of second.
Brown also was second in the 300 (35.00).
“Xander has made exceptional strides for us this season,” Swiney said. “He set two school records today and was right there in both of his events.”
WHITTED NETS BIG POINTS
James Whitted — who regularly started on the basketball team for the Falcons — showed his versatility in scoring big points in the jumps.
In the high jump, Whitted cleared 6 feet and nabbed third place. Going in, he was tied for sixth.
Whitted finished third in the long jump after a leap of 21-6.
“James majorly overachieved for us today,” Swiney said. “He was projected to get us back-end points and he ended up getting us 12. We’re glad we were able to get him out from basketball and he had very little time to get ready.”
JESSEE TAKES HARD-EARNED SECOND
Abingdon junior cross country star Makaleigh Jessee took runner-up honors in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:24.82, losing out to Maggie Walker’s Catherine Garrison by a half-second.
Jessee had the lead for most of the race, but Garrison overtook her in the final 200 meters.
“She led for basically 3,000 meters of the race and in the last 15 or 20 meters, that girl got her,” Swiney said. “She gave a great effort and she will be hungry for outdoor.
“The girl overall had a nice showing with several school records and a few all-state finishes.”
Josie Jackson also had a strong day for the Lady Falcons, grabbing an all-state spot in the 500 with a fourth-place finish. Her time of 1:20.94 broke the school record set by Madison Turner in 2012.
Chloe Odum finished fifth in the 300 (42.30), also toppling the school mark. She beat the 42.31 set by Audra Quesenberry in 2001.
Jackson, Chloe Odum, Taylor Odum and Jessee teamed for a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay (4:17.42).
Abingdon’s girls finished ninth as a team with 23 points.
FROM FRIDAY
The quartet of Bundy, Pillion, Thiessen and Phillips won the 4x800 relay in a scorching time of 8:10.33, 15 seconds better than runner-up Fort Defiance.
The Falcons recorded the fastest 3,200-meter relay time of any Southwest Virginia team ever, indoors or outdoors.
“We knew that if we were able to put a team together that it would be good, but we didn’t know it’d be that good,” Swiney said. “Especially since you consider how big of a lead we had and we ran that fast.”
FANTASTIC OAKES
Heritage senior Alaysia Oakes — a highly touted Stanford track signee — broke the meet record in the long jump with a leap 19-10¾, beating the old record by 4 inches.
On Saturday, she won the 55 dash in a state-record time of 7.09 seconds, eclipsing the 2017 mark by one one-hundredth of a second.
She also won the triple jump (39-2½) and the 500 (1:17.42). Oakes was a major catalystin Heritage’s second team title in three years.